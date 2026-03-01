Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Gopal Raj Kumar
A British Royal Charter is about as valuable these days as Prince Andrew's Royal title and credentials. Never mind the CMI. There are those law degrees dished out by British universities to Malaysian students which have little or no credibility by their standards and no proper accreditation sufficient to make them recognizable under Malaysia's system of accreditation for foreign degrees.

If the 'proof of the pudding as they say is in the eating', Malaysia's legal system has been eating left overs and fake pudding for decades which is evident from the quality of their judges and their lawyers.

