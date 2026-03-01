Share

Murray Hunter and Geoffrey Williams

New evidence is emerging that the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), may be losing customers and franchise partners in some of its major markets in the Asia-Pacific region due to the non-accreditation of CMI certificates in APEC markets.

Our earlier review of CMI training certificates offered by 141 centres in 39 countries revealed that the CMI does not have prior approval or accreditation in any country outside of the United Kingdom and is using commercial partnerships to pass-off non-regulated certificates to thousands of unsuspecting learners around the world.

This could amount to qualifications fraud and raises serious region wide concerns which have triggered investigations by the regulatory and accreditation bodies to add to existing civil litigation and criminal investigations against senior CMI officers and managers.

Asia-Pacific markets crumbling at the edges?

The APEC region is one of the largest regional markets for CMI accounting for 54 centres or 38% of their overseas franchises according to the CMI International Centres webpage.

The CMI collects lucrative franchise fees to establish commercial partnerships and takes a share of annual revenues from selling certificates with the franchisee. In recent court disclosures the CMI claimed its Malaysian operations bring £1.5 million per year.

CMI APEC certificate accreditation status

The following is a summary of the status of CMI certificate accreditation across the maim APEC markets CMI are now serving.

Australia

Qualification fraud is a serious issue in Australia and by late 2025, the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) had cancelled over 30,000 Vocational Education and Training (VET) qualifications following a crackdown on non-compliant “shonky” training providers.

ASQA has confirmed that the CMI certificates sold in Australia are not accredited or regulated by them and a complaint to the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) appears to have impacted CMI partners within days.

Deakin University previously offered a Level 7 Diplomas in Strategic Management and Leadership from CMI with their MBA and MBA (Healthcare Management) without any extra classes, assignments or exams. They claimed the Level 7 certificates were accredited.

Swinburne University claimed their Graduate Certificate in Organisational Coaching was jointly accredited by the CMI which is not an accreditation organization.

Both universities have now removed all mention of CMI and “CMI Accreditation” from their websites.

Singapore

The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) is listed as the only CMI partner in the country. Following our enquiries, SIM has confirmed that they no longer offer CMI programmes and have contacted CMI to stop representing them as a provider.

They have also reached out to their UK university partner, the University of Birmingham, who are reviewing CMI membership and have paused offering the CMI certificates according to SIM.

Hong Kong

All non-local programmes and courses must be registered or be exempted to be allowed to operate in Hong Kong.

The CMI sells Level 5 certificates with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The Associate Professor in charge of the programme claimed that the local university programme is accredited and regulated under the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications (HKCAAVQ) and referred our query to the CMI APEC manager Goldie Polycarp.

Separately HKCAAVQ confirmed that CMI certificates are not accredited by them and have opened a file on the matter for future reference.

The other two Hong Kong centres on the CMI website, Consort Management Consultants Ltd and Stanford Education Limited still appear to be inactive. Stanford Education Limited is facing a misrepresentation complaint sent to the President and General Counsel at Stanford University.

The CMI is a signatory to the prevention of qualifications fraud plan from its UK regulator Ofqual, which commits them to strict standards of integrity in dealing with qualifications fraud either by them or their partners. Breaches are punishable by fines or deregistration of certificates, the partners or even the CMI itself.

The CMI Royal Charter allows the CMI under Article 3(f) to issue certificates overseas only if prior approval or accreditation has been obtained from the appropriate education accreditation authorities in the country in which they are selling the certificates. The CMI must also fully comply with the laws of the country concerned under Article 3(v) of its charter.

The CMI have repeatedly claimed that their certificates are fully accredited and their marketing and franchise partners rely on these claims in the hard-sell of their services. Now it is clear that these claims just do not stand up.

In addition the absence of any overseas accreditation renders CMI certificates “non-regulated” qualifications purporting to be “regulated” credentials when they do not meet the legal requirements of countries where they are sold. This could amount to qualifications fraud under the Ofqual guidelines.

The associate director for CMI APEC Melissa Patrick was contacted and no reply has been received at the time of publishing this article.