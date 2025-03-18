Share

The recent remarks by Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming regarding Malaysian developers prioritizing investments abroad rather than in Malaysia raise significant concerns about the country’s urban development trajectory.

During his recent visit to Australia, Nga expressed disappointment that companies such as SP Setia, Gamuda and others are deeply involved in urban redevelopment overseas while seemingly neglecting opportunities at home.

The vast private capital invested abroad, he argued, could have been directed toward revitalizing Malaysia’s urban landscapes.

Nga seems to be so much overwhelmed by urban development abroad, he seems to have lost sight of the unique features of Malaysian urban development particularly how the re-development of depressed urban areas could negatively affect the lower socioeconomic communities.

This discussion comes as the government prepares to introduce the Urban Renewal Act (URA) in Parliament, possibly in July 2025. The bill, currently open for public feedback, aims to facilitate urban redevelopment across 52 enclaves in and around Kuala Lumpur.

One key provision of the URA would lower the required consent for redevelopment from 100% to 80%—a shift influenced by Singapore’s urban renewal model.

However, there is concern that the government may further dilute this threshold, potentially undermining the rights of existing urban dwellers.

Dangers of unchecked urban renewal

Malaysia is not Singapore or Australia. Our diverse ethnic composition adds complexity to urban redevelopment that must be carefully considered.

Development is not just about erecting modern infrastructure—it is about preserving the social, cultural, and historical fabric of our cities.

Developers, driven by profit, often have little regard for maintaining the ethnic, religious, or heritage aspects of urban communities.

While no one will be forcibly deprived of their property, the effects of gentrification—rising property values, displacement of original inhabitants, and loss of cultural enclaves—could disproportionately impact Malays, Chinese, and Indians alike.

One example is Kampung Baru, a historic Malay enclave in Kuala Lumpur, which may face unanticipated consequences from large-scale redevelopment.

The pattern of gentrification, seen worldwide, shows that once property values rise, lower-income residents are pushed out, often replaced by wealthier newcomers.

If not carefully managed, urban renewal could erase historic neighborhoods, replacing them with soulless commercial hubs catering to the affluent.

Anwar Ibrahim: Champion of development or capitalist interests?

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been an outspoken advocate for urban renewal, even criticizing opposition parties for allegedly hindering the economic progress of Malays.

He has suggested mobilizing URA supporters to counter opposition resistance, signaling his firm commitment to the bill.

However, has he fully considered the broader social ramifications?

Development will certainly benefit some segments of society—but who exactly will these beneficiaries be? Will they be the long-time residents of these urban areas, or will they be wealthy investors, politically connected elites, and powerful corporations?

These concerns raise a fundamental question: Is Anwar representing the people, or is he acting in the interests of Malaysia’s corporate class?

Calk for caution and deliberation

As Chairman of Urimai, the Malaysian Rights Party, I strongly urge the government to postpone the URA bill and engage in deeper consultations with all stakeholders.

The bill, as it stands, lacks sufficient safeguards to protect historical, ethnic, and cultural identities in Malaysia’s urban centers.

Urban renewal should not simply be about constructing concrete monoliths—it must be about inclusive and equitable development that respects history, culture, and community identity.

The government must ensure that redevelopment does not merely serve the interests of big corporations and the wealthy elite, but genuinely uplifts all Malaysians, particularly the urban poor.

Malaysia deserves a well-thought-out urban renewal strategy—one that balances modernization with heritage, development with equity, and economic progress with social justice.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

March 18, 2025

