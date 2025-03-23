Urban development: There is a lot to learn from the Singapore model.

The Urban Renewal Act (URA) is set to be presented in Parliament this coming July, with the stated objective of eliminating legal obstacles that hinder urban redevelopment.

While urban renewal is necessary to ensure cities remain modern, well-equipped, and liveable, the process must be carefully managed to avoid unintended consequences, particularly for vulnerable communities.

Government’s role and private sector’s interest

Undoubtedly, priority will be given to Kuala Lumpur, where vast areas remain in dire need of rejuvenation.

The government has a duty to ensure that no segment of society is left behind in terms of basic infrastructure and quality of life.

However, given Malaysia’s high foreign debt levels, it is likely that the financial burden of redevelopment will fall largely on private developers.

For developers, urban renewal is primarily a profit-driven exercise. Their objective is straightforward: maximize returns by transforming undervalued areas into high-end, commercially viable properties.

While private sector involvement is necessary, it must not come at the expense of the poor and marginalized communities who have lived in these urban spaces for generations.

Gentrification and displacement

One of the most pressing concerns is gentrification, a process where urban renewal increases property values to a point where original inhabitants can no longer afford to stay.

Even if existing owners retain property rights, rising living costs, changes in community dynamics, and the influx of wealthier buyers may force them to sell and relocate.

This phenomenon has already altered Malaysia’s urban ethnic landscape over the last few decades, with more Malays, Indians, and Chinese moving into low-cost housing or squatter settlements due to economic pressures.

If urban redevelopment is rushed without strong protections in place, entire ethnic enclaves could disappear, disrupting not only residential stability but also cultural heritage.

Lowering threshold for property acquisition

One of the key changes in the URA is expected to be a reduction in the consent threshold required for property redevelopment.

Currently, for strata properties, 100% approval from parcel owners is needed before redevelopment can proceed.

However, the new law may reduce this threshold to 80% or even lower, mirroring Singapore’s system.

While some argue this change will speed up the renewal process, it could also make it easier for developers to pressure or coerce homeowners into selling their properties.

In many cases, financially struggling owners may be offered what seems like a fair price, only to later realize they cannot afford new housing in the same area, forcing them to relocate to distant, less developed regions.

Anwar’s urban vision: Idealism vs. reality

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is a key proponent of the URA, believing that urban renewal will benefit Malays and other communities.

However, his enthusiasm for the legislation appears to overlook the darker realities of urban redevelopment.

While redevelopment can modernize neglected areas, it must not come at the cost of displacing long-term residents.

Anwar’s push for urban renewal may also be a political move—an attempt to regain Malay support by promising economic upliftment.

However, without sufficient safeguards, the policy may backfire, disproportionately harming the very community he seeks to help.

Historical parallels: Lessons from Singapore

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad has warned that the URA could erode Malay identity, much like what happened in Singapore.

As urban renewal advances, the Malay population may face increasing pressure to move out of major cities, weakening their economic and cultural presence.

The same concerns apply to Chinese and Indian communities, particularly those living in historically significant pre-Merdeka neighborhoods.

These areas hold not only residential but deep cultural and historical value, which cannot be measured in monetary terms alone.

Calk for caution: Postpone and reassess

Given these potential risks, Urimai strongly urges the government to postpone the URA’s presentation in Parliament until it has been thoroughly debated and its long-term implications are fully understood.

Any urban renewal policy must prioritize inclusive growth rather than just commercial expansion. Safeguards must be put in place to:

1. Prevent forced displacement of low-income residents.

2. Maintain cultural and historical heritage in redeveloped areas.

3. Ensure transparency in the sale and redevelopment process.

4. Provide alternative housing options within the same locality for affected communities.

While urban renewal is necessary, it must be implemented with a balanced approach—one that fosters economic progress without uprooting the social fabric of the nation.

The government owes it to the people to ensure that urban renewal does not become a tool for unchecked capitalist expansion at the expense of ordinary Malaysians.

Conclusion

The true test of the URA is not in its theoretical merits but in how it is implemented. Will it uplift communities or displace them? Will it modernize cities while preserving their cultural essence, or will it erase long-standing communities in favor of high-rise commercial properties?

Malaysia must learn from global experiences and adopt a more cautious, people-centric approach to urban renewal. If not, the URA may become a turning point in the loss of Malaysia’s urban identity, benefiting the rich while leaving the poor behind.

P. Ramasamy,

Chairman, Urimai

March 22, 2025

