The Malaysian government’s proposed Urban Renewal Bill has sparked deep concerns, particularly among marginalised ethnic communities.

While the Ministry of Housing and Local Government argues that Malaysia lags behind countries like Singapore in urban revitalisation, the bill raises critical issues of displacement, gentrification, and cultural erasure.

Under existing laws, strata properties can only be sold with 100% agreement from owners. However, the new legislation seeks to lower this threshold—potentially allowing sales with just 80% approval, and in cases of properties older than 30 years, with the consent of only one-third of owners.

Such drastic changes could have far-reaching consequences for communities living in urban enclaves, particularly Malays and Indians, who risk being forcibly displaced under the guise of “development.”

Development or displacement

The bill, if passed, will allow the government and developers to acquire and redevelop areas deemed old and dilapidated, many of which house working-class Malaysians and immigrant communities.

These so-called urban slums will likely be transformed into high-value commercial and residential projects, benefiting corporate interests while sidelining long-time residents.

While development is necessary, rapid urbanisation must not come at the cost of social justice.

The lessons from Singapore are clear: urban renewal led to the dilution of Malay and Indian ethnic enclaves, turning them into minority communities in areas they once dominated.

The same fate could befall urban Malaysians if this bill is passed without proper safeguards.

The capitalist logic of urban renewal

Beyond the loss of cultural and historical identity, the most pressing concern is gentrification—where the poor and marginalised are priced out of their own neighbourhoods.

Developers, working in tandem with the government, stand to profit immensely from acquiring these lands, while displaced residents are left struggling to find affordable housing elsewhere.

It is naïve to believe that this urban renewal process will protect Malay and Indian ownership in the long run.

While legal ownership may remain, the reality is that the presence of these communities in urban areas will inevitably shrink, replaced by wealthier new residents.

The argument made by Minister Nga Kor Ming—that Malaysia is behind time in legislating an urban renewal law—is weak and unconvincing.

Development must be balanced with cultural preservation, social justice, and environmental sustainability.

Rushing this bill without a thorough assessment of its long-term impact is reckless and irresponsible.

A call for accountability

Urimai is not against development. We recognise the need for progress and infrastructure modernisation. However, we oppose any rushed legislation that serves the vested interests of capitalists at the expense of marginalised communities.

The Madani government must postpone the bill indefinitely until a full and transparent public consultation is conducted.

Urban renewal should not be dictated solely by capitalist interests but must incorporate a holistic vision—one that protects heritage, culture, and the rights of long-standing communities.

Urimai will stand alongside progressive political parties and civil society organisations to resist any legislation that prioritises profit over people.

The government must not become a tool of exploitation in this unchecked race for urban development.

If true reform is the goal, then urban renewal must be reimagined—not as a means to displace the poor, but as a model for inclusive, sustainable, and community-driven growth.

Urban renewal or gentrification

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim may support the upcoming Urban Renewal Bill by assuring that current homeowners in urban slums will not lose their ownership.

While this assertion might hold true in theory, he has yet to grasp the full implications of the bill if it becomes law.

A key concern is that the bill could accelerate the process by which developers take over dilapidated housing.

If passed, it would make it easier to buy or acquire old properties, particularly in major cities like Kuala Lumpur.

Under the current legal framework, the sale of such properties requires the unanimous consent of all owners.

However, the proposed legislation would lower this threshold, a change that raises serious concerns.

The most troubling aspect of this shift is its potential to trigger widespread gentrification.

Urban renewal, if not carefully managed, often leads to the displacement of long-established communities, particularly those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

Many neighborhoods in and around Kuala Lumpur have historically been home to Malay, Indian, and Chinese communities—enclaves that have existed long before independence.

These areas, though worn down, hold significant cultural, historical, and heritage value.

Anwar does not seem fully attuned to the risks of gentrification and its consequences for identity, culture, and history.

The opposition, particularly PAS, has expressed alarm over how “urban renewal” might serve as a euphemism to justify this process.

In practice, while residents may technically retain ownership, they could face economic pressure to sell, as developers capitalize on the prime land value.

Once wealthier buyers move in, what guarantees exist that the original residents will be able to remain?

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming appears overly eager to push forward with urban renewal without fully considering its impact.

His argument that Malaysia is “late” in implementing such policies is unconvincing.

Is he seeking to follow Singapore’s example, where gentrification diluted traditional Malay and Indian enclaves?

While Singapore may have the regulatory mechanisms to mitigate the worst effects, Malaysia’s ability to do so remains in doubt—especially when developers are given considerable freedom.

The ministry appears too weak to regulate these powerful developers, who often prioritize profit over social responsibility.

Given these concerns, the Urban Renewal Bill should be put on hold until the government provides a comprehensive and transparent explanation of its implications.

Rushing through legislation without addressing these fundamental questions would be reckless.

The Madani government must not view urban renewal purely through the lens of capitalist-driven development.

There is too much at stake—beyond real estate values and economic growth, this issue affects communities, culture, heritage, and environmental sustainability.

Urban renewal should not become a tool for unchecked gentrification.

Instead, it must be approached with sensitivity and a clear commitment to protecting the rights and identities of those who call these neighborhoods home.

By P. Ramasamy, Chairman of Urimai

February 4, 2025

