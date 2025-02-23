Share

News of heavily laden lorries veering off the road, crashing into other vehicles, or plunging into ravines has become alarmingly common in our country.

These incidents not only result in tragic loss of lives but also expose the glaring weaknesses in our road safety regulations.

If a comprehensive road safety audit were conducted on heavy vehicles such as lorries, I am confident that the majority would fail to meet the required safety standards.

These vehicles, often poorly maintained and overloaded, pose a serious hazard to all road users.

It is deeply concerning that the Ministry of Transport appears to lack critical data on the roadworthiness of heavy vehicles and the qualifications of their drivers.

A cursory survey of lorry drivers has revealed a shocking reality—some of them do not even possess valid driving licenses.

How is it possible that these vehicles, many with worn-out or second-hand tyres, are still allowed to operate on our highways?

The failure to enforce stringent road safety standards raises serious questions about the effectiveness of current regulations.

If proper inspections were conducted, many of these vehicles would be taken off the roads.

Yet, the authorities seem more preoccupied with other matters than ensuring the safety of road users.

It is regrettable that Transport Minister Anthony Loke appears more interested in commercializing fancy license plates than addressing pressing road safety concerns.

His focus seems to be on consolidating his position within the Democratic Action Party (DAP) rather than implementing meaningful reforms to enhance highway safety.

Previously, I advised Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to replace Loke with someone who prioritizes road safety.

However, no concrete action has been taken.

Meanwhile, road accidents continue to claim lives at an alarming rate. In fact, more people are dying on the roads than from diseases.

The devastation is heartbreaking, with entire families sometimes perishing in horrific crashes.

Despite efforts to expand road networks, the country’s highways remain heavily congested.

The construction of lateral highways has failed to ease the burden on the main North-South Highway.

The introduction of sophisticated speed-monitoring devices is meaningless when gridlocked roads and reckless driving remain unaddressed.

Even a minor accident can trigger massive traffic jams, stretching for kilometers in both directions.

The consequences of poor planning and weak enforcement are clear—our roads are not just inefficient but also deadly.

Given the rising number of fatal highway accidents and the glaring neglect of safety regulations, I urge the government to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to thoroughly investigate the state of our road safety system.

This is a matter of national importance that demands urgent action. Delays and inaction will only result in more preventable deaths.

The Madani government must wake up from its slumber and stop pretending that half-hearted measures, such as breaking the vehicle inspection monopoly, will solve the crisis.

The public is still waiting for Loke to provide a clear and detailed explanation of why three specific companies were chosen for vehicle inspections over others.

Transparency and accountability must be the foundation of any road safety reform.

It is time for the government to take bold and decisive action. The lives of Malaysians depend on it.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

