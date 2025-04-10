Share

As the by-election for the Ayer Kuning state seat in the parliamentary constituency of Tapah, Perak, approaches—with nomination set for April 12 and polling on April 26—the stage is set for a critical political contest.

The battle lines are drawn between the ruling coalition’s UMNO/Barisan Nasional (BN), part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, and the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN), with PAS fielding its own candidate.

In this contest, Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) has taken a bold step by fielding a local woman candidate—demonstrating once again its commitment to representing the working class and marginalised communities.

Though PSM may be considered an underdog, its unwavering ideological stance and track record of standing up for the rights of the oppressed speak volumes.

Unfortunately, Urimai—the United Rights Party of Malaysia—has once again been denied registration by the Registrar of Societies. This undemocratic move effectively bars the party from contesting in the election. However, our absence from the ballot will not prevent our presence on the ground.

Urimai and its dedicated network of supporters will actively campaign to urge Indian voters—and all justice-minded Malaysians—to reject the UMNO candidate and the PH-led government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

We will expose, as we did during the by-elections in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Sungai Bakap, and Mahkota, the systemic discrimination and marginalisation faced by the Indian community under the so-called Madani government.

Key issues will be highlighted:

• The refusal to appoint a single Indian Tamil as a full minister,

• The alarming underrepresentation of Indians in the public sector,

• The chronic underfunding of development initiatives for the Indian community,

• And the recent forced relocation of a Hindu temple in Masjid India—a symbol of cultural erasure and disregard.

Through videos, ground campaigns, and speeches—if invited by the opposition—Urimai will expose the duplicity of the current government and the complicity of Indian leaders in DAP, PKR, and MIC.

In past by-elections, despite aggressive campaigning by these parties, Urimai’s grassroots efforts were instrumental in reducing Indian voter turnout—delivering a clear message of discontent.

MIC may believe it still holds sway over the Indian community in Ayer Kuning, but in an age of digital awareness, AI, and rapid communication, the old networks of patronage are crumbling.

The younger generation is increasingly aware and unwilling to tolerate political puppetry that serves elite interests while abandoning the masses.

Urimai’s message is twofold: First, Indian voters must deny their support to UMNO and the PH coalition, which have consistently failed them. Second, voters should exercise their democratic freedom—whether by backing PSM’s progressive voice or other opposition candidates who are truly independent of the failed status quo.

Let this by-election be a turning point. Let the voice of the downtrodden be heard loud and clear. Let UMNO and its allies know—they can no longer count on the silent suffering of the Indian community.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

April 10, 2025

