The United States Congress Select Committee on Oversight and accountability has just released its report “After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward”. The 557-page document released on 2nd December 2024 clearly states a number of concerns about how the Covid pandemic was handled by the US Government.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic found;

COVID ORIGINS

A lab-related incident in Wuhan, China, involving gain-of-function research, is the most likely source of the virus.

U.S. taxpayer money, funneled through EcoHealth Alliance, allegedly funded this dangerous research.

VACCINES

Contrary to early promises, COVID-19 vaccines did not fully stop virus transmission. Mandates, however, still upended lives and livelihoods, creating widespread frustration and backlash.

ECONOMIC DISASTER

The pandemic caused 160,000+ business closures, with 60% of them permanent, and skyrocketing unemployment.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

“Prolonged closures” were unjustified by science, leading to historic learning loss, higher mental health issues, and declining physical well-being for kids.

GOVERNMENT FAILURES

Federal and state governments were unprepared to manage relief funds or coordinate their COVID responses. The Biden administration allegedly obstructed investigations, with key officials, like Dr. Fauci’s advisor, accused of policy violations and misleading Congress.

