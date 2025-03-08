U.S. Holds First-Ever Direct Talks with Hamas as Trump Issues “Last Warning” Against Group
Steve Witkoff, US negotiator with Hamas.
Comment: These talks are much deeper than what is being reported. Its probable Trump is acting without Israeli prime minister Netanyahu’s consultation. He was advised only after the talks were commenced. These talks come just after a number of Arab nations have announced a rebuilding plan for Gaza. Witkoff, not Rubio is handling the negotiations.
The Times of Israel has reported that the Israeli government are far from happy about such talks between Hamas and the US. There are fears that there may be attempts to sabotage such discussions. It was the Israelis who leaked the discussions to the press. The discussion framework after the hostage issue may relate to extending the ceasefire for another 6 weeks and a permanent ceasefire after that. The length of time these discussions may go on is unknown at this stage.
The White House has confirmed reports that it’s engaging in direct negotiations with Hamas for the first time, aimed at securing the release of 21-year-old Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and the bodies of four others. A proposal approved by Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff calls on Hamas to release half its remaining hostages in exchange for a ceasefire extension and a promise to negotiate a more lasting truce. The proposal makes no mention of releasing more Palestinian prisoners — a key demand of Palestinian negotiators. On Wednesday, President Trump issued what he called a “last warning” to Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages, adding, “To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!”
Subscribe Below:
Shin Beth and most of the thinking population of Israel want Nethanyahu gone from office and prosecuted. It is widely known that Nethayahu had hijacked the high command of Mossad and rendered it dysfunctional and splintered.
Several of Mossad's operatives under the Nethanyahu faction are known to come from rich families in Australia, a country where the largest number of Holocaust survivors fled to after world war 2.
Many of these like Mark Regev former Israeli ambassdor to the UK and Ben Zygier the spy who was compromissed by Hamas intelligence, aka Prisoner X, hail from. Both men were known to have been under the patronage of Benjamin Nethanyahu which hastened and helped their entry into the exclusive Israeli foreign service and the Mossad respectively. Both are know to come from wealthy Australian Jewish families who contributed heavily in funding to Nethanyahu's campaigns.
There was a bee line to Nethanyahu's office from the Packer family (not Jewish) for protection and intelligence in their business affairs, the Pratts and other wealthy Jewish ad non Jewish Australians through Regev. This resulted in the infiltration of the Israeli government services and its intelligence apparatus like the Mossad.
Now Israelis in the know want Nethayahu gone. And that includes Shin Beth and sectors of the military. But can Nethanyahu afford to leave the potection of the office of prime minister? not unless it is in a pine box. Israel as a result is caught between a rock and a hard place (or a Jew and his money)
242399