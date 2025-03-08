Steve Witkoff, US negotiator with Hamas.

Comment: These talks are much deeper than what is being reported. Its probable Trump is acting without Israeli prime minister Netanyahu’s consultation. He was advised only after the talks were commenced. These talks come just after a number of Arab nations have announced a rebuilding plan for Gaza. Witkoff, not Rubio is handling the negotiations.

The Times of Israel has reported that the Israeli government are far from happy about such talks between Hamas and the US. There are fears that there may be attempts to sabotage such discussions. It was the Israelis who leaked the discussions to the press. The discussion framework after the hostage issue may relate to extending the ceasefire for another 6 weeks and a permanent ceasefire after that. The length of time these discussions may go on is unknown at this stage.

The White House has confirmed reports that it’s engaging in direct negotiations with Hamas for the first time, aimed at securing the release of 21-year-old Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and the bodies of four others. A proposal approved by Trump’s Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff calls on Hamas to release half its remaining hostages in exchange for a ceasefire extension and a promise to negotiate a more lasting truce. The proposal makes no mention of releasing more Palestinian prisoners — a key demand of Palestinian negotiators. On Wednesday, President Trump issued what he called a “last warning” to Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages, adding, “To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!”

