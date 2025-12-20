Share

Malaysia’s incoming Investment Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said the recently signed trade agreement with the US may be reviewed and renegotiated if there are any terms found to be unfair. This is in stark contrast to his predecessor Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz who said the agreement reduced tariffs on 98.4 percent of US products as a result of the agreement.

The US-Malaysia Reciprocal agreement on Trade has been controversial since it was signed on the sidelines at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on October 26. This agreement was hastily put together by the US-Malaysia working group to please the US president during his visit to Kuala Lumpur, and was not intended to catch much attention after its signing. Most probably the agreement would be changed and reinterpreted by future committees which would be tasked to work with the content at a letter date.

However, the reverse has occurred with prime minister Anwar Ibrahim going as far to say Malaysia could exit the agreement at any time using the exit clause to appease criticism. Both Anwar and former MITI minister Tengku Zafrul have been defensive over the agreement since it was signed.

According to economist Dr Geoffrey Williams on WhatsApp, now a major source of opinion in Malaysia due to heavy media self-censorship, the new MITI Minister Johari’s comments are concerning. Williams stated “This is already a very bad sign. First it suggests that Tengku Zafrul and his team did a bad job. Second it suggests that the ART was bad for Malaysia when in fact more than 2,000 tariffs were zero-rated or abolished by both sides. This reduced Malaysian exposure to US tariffs to just 4.6% with 62.8% of exports exempted according to CGS International Securities Malaysia Sdn Bhd. This is one of the best exemption performances in ASEAN. Third renegotiation of ART signals a return to protectionist policies. This does not help Malaysian businesses or consumers. It helps only vested interests. This will discourage trade and FDI and is a regressive step after the huge benefits gained during the ART negotiations.”

Williams continued “There also appears to be an unrealistic perspective on SMEs. First SMEs are focused mostly on domestic markets not trade due to the products and services they sell. Second SME development is under another Ministry not MITI so this is duplication of effort. Third this looks like a distraction from MITI priorities in large scale trade and investment.”

This suggests there are differing views about the US Trade Agreement within the government itself.

Sovereignty Issues

By far the most outrage over the agreement has come over the issue of weakened sovereignty. Former Malaysian Attorney-General Tommy Thomas strongly criticized the US-Malaysia Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), calling it the worst agreement Malaysia has entered since independence in 1957. In a commentary published on Malaysiakini on November 20, 2025, Thomas described the deal as one-sided, neo-imperialism at its worst, and a complete surrender of Malaysia’s sovereignty. He argued that it imposes extensive commitments on Malaysia with little reciprocity from the US, making the country “much worse off after 68 years of Merdeka.”

Thomas’ arguments clearly summed up what many are concerned.

Much more sinister opposition

However, there is much more sinister opposition that sees the trade agreement as a threat to the privileged position of the elite in Malaysia. The agreement calls for the dismantling of non-tariff barriers which have and continue to create massive barriers to market entry for US corporations. These include ‘walling off’ areas of the economy to create artificial monopolies through licensing, APs (import licenses), discriminatory market regulation, and restrictive equity regulation. Even Halal certification are restrictive due to certain international certifiers holding territorial monopolies in the United States.

While the dismantling of such non-tariff barriers would create a more competitive economy in Malaysia, the dismantling of non-trade barriers would undermine the position of CLC and other elite and crony owned corporations. This would erode the economic power of the elite in Malaysia.

Such criticisms are more subtle. However, the new MITI minister Johari appears to be aligned to such thinking. Malaysia is not ready to make the economy more competitive, at least under the Madani government. The key word in Johari’s statement was ‘unfair’. Unfair to whom?

