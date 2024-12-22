Share

The transition team of US President-elect Donald Trump hopes to pull the country out of the World Health Organization (WHO) the first day of the new administration, thus cutting one of the agency’s major cash flows, the Financial Times (FT) has reported, citing health experts.

Members of Trump’s team told the experts that they intend to announce a withdrawal from the global health body on inauguration day, January 20, the FT wrote on Sunday. Some in the team reportedly want the US to stay in the WHO but push to reform it. However, another group, which hopes to cut ties, is reportedly winning the argument.

The transition team wants Trump to withdraw from the WHO on the first day because of the “symbolism” of reversing Joe Biden’s own inauguration-day move, FT wrote, citing Ashish Jha, former White House Covid response coordinator to the US President.

On January 20, 2021, Biden restarted relations with the UN body, after his then-predecessor Trump initiated a withdrawal process due to his criticism of the WHO’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

”America is going to leave a huge vacuum in global health financing and leadership. I see no one that is going to fill the breach,” Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health at Georgetown Law told FT. The plan to withdraw “on day one” would be “catastrophic”, he added.

The WHO is a UN body that acts as a coordinating authority on international health issues. The agency gets its funding from dues-paying member states as well as voluntary contributions. The US has been one of the organization’s largest donors for decades, and, according to the agency’s data, is currently its second-largest contributor among the member states.

In 2020, Trump accused the WHO of being under China’s control amid the coronavirus pandemic. The president claimed that Beijing had pressured the WHO to “mislead the world” about the virus and pledged to direct US funds to other global public health charities instead.

Under a 1948 Congressional resolution, the US can withdraw from the WHO but must give a year's notice and should pay outstanding fees. The Trump team, however, did not comment directly on the potential withdrawal, noted FT.

In November, Trump nominated long-time vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy to become US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). RFK Jr. was among the vocal critics of the WHO-recommended Covid-19 response measures imposed by governments around the world, namely strict lockdowns and the introduction of rapidly developed vaccines.

Kennedy’s nomination has yet to be approved by the Senate.

—Financial Times

Subscribe Below: