US stops financing new weapons sales to Ukraine – media

The Wall Street Journal has cited unnamed sources as saying President Trump is also considering freezing arms shipments from US stockpiles

The US has suspended funding for any new arms sales to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing unnamed sources.

In an article on Monday, the publication said that Washington “has stopped financing new weapons sales to Ukraine and is considering freezing weapons shipments from US stockpiles.”

Soon after assuming office in January, Trump suspended all foreign aid, including military aid, except to Israel and Egypt, pending a review.

Meanwhile, Axios claimed that Trump would conduct a meeting Monday afternoon on the Ukraine conflict, “including a possible suspension of US military aid.” According to the media outlet, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and several other senior officials are expected to take part.

The Washington Post, citing an anonymous senior US official, carried a similar report on Monday, saying that Trump would hold a meeting later in the day to “discuss whether to end military assistance to Ukraine.”

The newspaper claimed that aside from stopping arms and equipment deliveries to Kiev, the termination of intelligence sharing and training for Ukrainian troops and pilots is also under consideration.

On Sunday, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky predicted that a peace agreement between his country and Russia “is still very, very far away.” He also expressed confidence that despite his acrimonious exchange with Trump and Vance at the White House on Friday, “Ukraine has a strong enough partnership with the United States of America” to keep the aid flowing.

Commenting on the Ukrainian leader’s remarks on his Truth Social platform, President Trump described them as the “worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy.” He further warned that “America will not put up with it for much longer,” adding that Zelensky “doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing.”

Speaking to Fox News after the weekend, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz hinted that the “American people’s patience is not unlimited, their wallets are not unlimited, and our stockpiles and munitions are not unlimited.”

The official described Zelensky as the “problem” due to his refusal to “talk peace.”

“Time is not on his side. Time is not on the side of just forever continuing this conflict,” Waltz stated.

In an interview with the same outlet on Sunday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the Ukrainian leader had been told in no uncertain terms during Friday’s meeting with Trump that further financial support would be contingent on Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate peace with Russia.

Trump administration weighs lifting sanctions on Russia – Reuters

The possible plans are reportedly part of the president’s efforts to improve ties with Moscow and end the Ukraine conflict

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to draft proposals for easing certain sanctions on Russia, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The tentative plans would align with US President Donald Trump’s efforts to improve diplomatic and economic relations with Moscow and to facilitate an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

The proposed sanctions relief could include specific Russian entities and individuals, including some business leaders, according to the outlet. The list will be discussed with Russian representatives in the coming days as part of the administration’s broad talks with Moscow on repairing ties, the sources told Reuters.

However, it remains unclear what concessions or actions Washington might seek in exchange. The White House, State Department, Treasury Department, and the Russian embassy in Washington have not commented so far.

The reported decision follows a series of diplomatic engagements between the US and Russia. On February 12, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call, beginning discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Subsequently, high-level meetings have taken place in Saudi Arabia and Türkiye between US and Russian officials.

At the Saudi meeting, the US delegation, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, explored avenues for economic cooperation, including potential joint ventures in the energy and technology sectors. The talks also addressed the possibility of restoring embassy staffing levels to improve diplomatic communications.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lead the Russian delegation, described the meeting in Riyadh as a first step toward rebuilding relations, stressing that Moscow and Washington need to “clean up the legacy” left by the Biden administration. Lavrov said that a swift appointment of ambassadors in Washington and Moscow would be an important step toward restoring full-scale cooperation.

Trump has maintained throughout that sanctions relief would not precede a formal peace agreement. He has said that any easing of restrictions would be contingent upon concrete steps toward ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin has welcomed efforts with the US on the diplomatic front and expressed Moscow’s willingness to resolve the Ukraine conflict through peaceful means. He stressed Russia’s goal of establishing an international system that fairly considers the interests of all parties, ensuring a lasting and indivisible security framework for Europe and the world. Such a system would prevent some nations from securing their safety at the expense of others, including Russia.

