US withdraws from the WHO - Malaysia needs to follow
Persatuan Pengguna Islam Malaysia (PPIM) Press Statement 24th January 2025
The Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) views positively the decision of the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, to sign an executive order withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). This move is regarded as a bold step in prioritising national sovereignty.
As widely known, the United States is the largest contributor to the WHO, accounting for approximately 18% of the organisation’s total funding. The WHO’s budget for 2024–2025 is reported to amount to USD 6.8 billion (RM 27.2 billion).
Trump’s action is not entirely surprising, as he took a similar step during his first term as President in 2020.
A Timely Opportunity to Reassess or Reform the National Public Health Policy
1. Reevaluating the Focus on Allopathic/Western Medicine:
The health approach centred on allopathic or Western medicine (WHO), which defines diseases and treatments based on symptoms through the use of synthetic drugs, antibiotics, and vaccines, must be reassessed.
2. Learning from the COVID-19 Pandemic Experience:
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has revealed elements of fraud, mismanagement, and medical negligence, necessitates:
2.1. The establishment of an independent and impartial People’s Action and Special Investigation Committee to investigate:
2.1.1. Abuse of power, mismanagement, and corruption involving public funds by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA), and other Malaysian health agencies in collaboration with the allopathic and pharmaceutical industries.
2.1.2. Violations of fundamental rights under Act 342 and its amendments.
2.1.3. The use of vaccines, whether through conventional methods or mRNA technology, among others.
3. Immediate Cessation of Vaccine Use:
3.1. The use of vaccines must be halted immediately.
3.2. Mandatory vaccination under the Medical Waste Protection Scheme (SSPA) must be repealed.
3.3. All cases of death and injury resulting from COVID-19 vaccinations must be thoroughly evaluated, and appropriate compensation must be provided.
3.4. All Malaysians who received COVID-19 vaccinations should undergo immunity testing, with the costs fully borne by the government.
4. Malaysia’s Withdrawal from WHO Membership:
Following the decision of the new United States administration under Donald Trump via Executive Order, Malaysia should also consider withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO). Furthermore, legal action through the International Criminal Court should be pursued against those responsible.
We call on the Malaysian Government to withdraw from WHO membership to ensure the country’s sovereignty, particularly in shaping a more transparent National Health Policy free from external influence.
We firmly believe Malaysia can take bold steps toward building a more resilient and independent health system for the future.
Any questions, contact the PPIM Media Unit Hotline at +60136116666. Thank you. [END]
Right behind you. We are fortunate here in Malaysia that traditional medicine is abundant.
Of course the ultimate victory would be to oust the Virus Hoax (it's Terrain not Germs!).