19/12/2568 admin06 News

On December 18, 2025, at 1:30 PM, the Subcommittee on Human Rights, Rights and Liberties of the Senate Committee on Political Development, Public Participation, Human Rights, Rights, Liberties, and Consumer Protection invited representatives from civil society organizations and those affected by strategic lawsuits to provide information and suggestions regarding SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits to Suppress Public Participation) proceedings. Praphas Pintobtaeng chaired the meeting, and the following is a summary of the contents:

An overview of three reports on SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) cases reveals that most lawsuits are not intended to prosecute, but rather to silence dissent and prevent expression.

Sanwan Srisod, a subcommittee member, presented an overview of Strategic Lawsuits for Public Participation (SLAPP), summarizing that SLAPP lawsuits refer to lawsuits whose primary objective is to suppress or obstruct criticism or participation in issues related to the public interest, and that such lawsuits create a ‘political stalemate’.

The subcommittee cited studies by the Lawyers for Human Rights Association, the United Nations Development Programme, and Trial Watch to provide an overview of SLAPP lawsuits in Thailand. It’s important to note that the cases found in these reports were identified through reports from civil society organizations and represent significant public interest; therefore, these cases may not represent the entirety of such cases, but rather the tip of the iceberg. The three reports summarize the following:

The Lawyers for Human Rights Association (LHA) has compiled data from 1997 to 2019. Based on available cases, the report found 212 instances that fall under the category of Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP). 27% of those prosecuted were individuals with political interests, and the number of such cases has increased significantly since the 2014 coup.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Thailand compiled a report collecting data from 1997 to 2022, focusing on litigation conducted by companies. The report found a total of 109 cases classified as Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs). The majority of those prosecuted were citizens, activists, and workers. Almost all of these cases ended in settlement or dismissal, with very few resulting in convictions. This reflects the fact that the litigation was not aimed at winning the case, but rather at deterring the actions.

The TrialWatch project compiled data from 2019-2023 focusing specifically on defamation charges (Sections 326 and 328 of the Criminal Code). It found a total of 36 cases, each lasting an average of two years, even if they concluded in mediation. The report also found that the majority of those prosecuting these cases were government officials, politicians, and business figures, targeting human rights defenders, media personnel, and academics.

The three reports found that most criminal proceedings involve complaints filed with investigating officers. The majority of cases end in withdrawal or dismissal. Furthermore, it was observed that laws enacted to prevent SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) are often not utilized, such as the discretionary powers of prosecutors in deciding cases under Section 21 of the Public Prosecutors Organization and Public Prosecutors Act B.E. 2553 (2010) and the power of judges to dismiss cases under Section 161/1 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

.

Four representatives from civil society agreed that there is no law to legalize SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) lawsuits, and the existing laws are not being used effectively.

Representatives from civil society, human rights organizations, and those affected, including Murray Hunter, an Australian human rights defender and social critic; Anchana Heemminah from the Duay Jai Association; Sophon Noorat from the Consumer Protection Council; and Thitiphan Pattanmongkol, a journalist and former president of the Environmental Journalists Association, shared their own cases and offered suggestions on laws and processes to prevent SLAPP lawsuits (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation).

In Murray ‘s case , it was noted that there is no law empowering investigators or prosecutors to issue a dismissal order on the grounds of a SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) lawsuit. In practice, if a case proceeds through the prosecutor, the court usually does not conduct a preliminary hearing, and Section 161/1 does not include cases where the prosecutor is the plaintiff.

This case is also a “transnational SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation)” where a Malaysian state organization is accusing Murray of defamation by publication in Thailand. Murray had previously been prosecuted in Malaysia without his knowledge or participation in the process, but is now being prosecuted again in Thailand. This highlights the dangerous interpretation that the offense occurred where the victim encountered the message, allowing foreign countries to send representatives to file complaints against dissidents or individuals in Thailand, utilizing Thai justice systems and legal procedures without requiring any effort or resources from the foreign country, as they can directly utilize Thai resources such as the police, prosecutors, and courts.

Regarding this, Namtae Miboonsalang, a special expert prosecutor, commented that such an interpretation is still useful, for example, in cases of prosecuting criminal gangs and call center scams.

In the case of Anchana, who was accused by the Navy under the Computer Crime Act and for defamation, it was noted that when the plaintiff is an influential figure, it affects the independence of officials in the justice system. It was also found that some documents contained information attempting to distort the facts. The legal proceedings resulted in wasted time and missed opportunities due to travel for various appointments.

In Sophon ‘s case , it was observed that most SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) lawsuits were intended to have articles or posts removed, not to pursue the entire legal process. Furthermore, most cases were filed with police investigators, resulting in the public prosecutor as the plaintiff, thus preventing the application of Section 161/1. Even though requests for online trials were submitted, they were consistently denied by the court.

In Thitiphan ‘s case , he raised concerns that if journalists report on mining or industrial activities abroad that affect Thailand’s environment, they might face lawsuits to silence them, even if the reporting is beneficial and deserves to be known. He agreed with others that SLAPP lawsuits have ulterior motives, instill fear, and diminish courage, serving as a warning to others.

.

Five proposals focusing on screening, prevention, and remediation to create a safe environment for those who exercise their rights and freedoms in good faith.

From the meeting, representatives from each party made their own suggestions, which can be summarized as follows:

1. Training should be provided to stakeholders in the justice system, especially police and prosecutors, regarding the distortion of facts in criminal proceedings, such as transnational harassment, double jeopardy, or the ability of prosecutions to choose which country to prosecute defendants in, which could lead to “buying and selling of cases.”

2. Mechanisms for filtering cases are included in the Law on Preventing Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP), and if mediation occurs, both parties should be treated equally.

3. There are measures to protect defendants and those sued, such as reducing the cost of litigation and providing compensation for damages resulting from unfair prosecution.

4. There is a guarantee that the proceedings will not be interfered with by powerful or influential individuals, and there are mechanisms to monitor the work of those involved in the justice process.

5. There are remedies for defendants in the event of a court judgment dismissing a case, regardless of whether the case involves a state or a private individual as the plaintiff.

At the committee meeting, the proposal was accepted and will be further considered and studied in order to push forward a strategic anti-SLAPP (Security Strategic Planner) law.