Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Paul Warren's avatar
Paul Warren
3h

How is PH's supposed liberal attitudes and governance been reflected? Pushing policies that reflect servitude and submission to? And when caught issue exists like policy or rule was made a year ago and not acted on and such? The Halal issue more to pander and to show dominance rather than anything reverential. More talk to Malay and Islamic interest and in defence of when really there should not be any threat and there is no threat.

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