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AS we get closer to the Johor state election on July 11, it is becoming apparent that many voters have the intention to ‘punish’ Pakatan Harapan at the polls.

Such a protest by not voting is a right voters have. However, there is a ‘catch-22’ in undertaking such an action by staying home.

Yes, not turning out to vote for Pakatan Harapan will certainly ‘punish’ PH. Those who take out their anger will feel a temporary surge of satisfaction.

However, the result will be the loss of PH representation in the Johor state assembly, only to be likely replaced by conservative candidates who are a reflection of the past 60 years of governance.

Those that primarily looked after the interests of one section of the population and allowed the ‘elite’ to greatly benefit at the cost of the rakyat.

This means that ‘punishing’ PH will only return Malaysia to this dark period, where non-Malays were greatly disadvantaged in education, social services, and even in becoming part of the civil service.

Many may indeed want to ‘punish’ PH for allegedly not achieving many promised reforms.

However, by doing this, the groups that have played a major role in sabotaging PH will be in direct power once again. They are waiting in the corners to possibly free their past leader, and look to building up wealth again at a great cost to the Rakyat.

The Johor state election aims to build up the momentum of these conservative forces that harbour the ‘deep state’ that profits from the operations of government through opaque means.

Not voting on Saturday will be the beginning of bringing back the dark ages once again to Malaysia.

Sadly, once this happens, it will never be allowed to be reversed.

Malaysia will be flung back into the dark ages and sit idly by watching the rest of Asia march ahead.

Many voters may be very angry at PH, but the consequences of not voting will have deep repercussions.

How you vote on Saturday will go far in determining the future of Malaysia. Please think about your actions as voters on Saturday and the potential repercussions. – July 9, 2026

Originally published in The Vibes