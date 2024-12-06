Share

On the coming release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on Batu Puteh, prime minister Anwar Ibrahim angrily stated that the Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led administration should have fought to the end for every inch of Malaysia’s territory.

However, Anwar may have forgotten that his own wife Wan Azziah Ismail was deputy prime minister at the time. The Mahathir-led government governed from May 2018-February 2020. There were also a number of members of the current Madani cabinet in Mahathir’s cabinet. These include Mohamad Sabu from Amanah, Anthony Loke of the DAP, Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad of Amanah, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail of PKR, Yeo Bee Yin, Teresa Kok and Gobind Singh Deo of the DAP.

If there has been any treachery, then cabinet solidarity is involved and members of Mahathir’s cabinet must be asked as to what their roles were.

FMT reported that “The RCI’s declassified report, released yesterday, said Mahathir had unilaterally decided against proceeding with the applications to review and interpret the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) 2008 decision on Batu Puteh”. This doesn’t exempt the rest of the Mahathir cabinet from questioning, which the RCI may have failed to do.

The RCI did confirm the Batu Puteh matter did come up before cabinet, which leads to a number of questions about Wan Azziah’s and Anwar’s current cabinet members who also served within the Mahathir cabinet.

The second question on the Batu Puteh issue is what was PKR’s policy on the matter at the time? Why didn’t PKR members of the cabinet spot a ‘red light’ when the issue came before cabinet?

Scapegoating a former prime minister also means looking at the role his cabinet had at the time, where many of those members are now members of Anwar’s cabinet. Anwar could be ‘throwing the baby out with the bath water’ in his politics.

