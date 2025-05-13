Share

The incumbent Deputy President of PKR and current Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli may be somewhat removed from the daily struggles faced by ordinary Malaysians. However, his earlier engagement with the analytics group Invoke suggests he retains a keen understanding of ethnic sentiments on the ground.

Recently, he highlighted a critical point: unless PKR and the broader Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition secure and maintain meaningful support from both Malay and non-Malay communities, their chances of forming the next government remain bleak. He pointed to data indicating that Malay support for PH has stagnated at under 30 percent — a figure that shows no signs of improvement and may even decline further.

At the same time, non-Malay support — particularly among Chinese and Indian voters — has also eroded since the 2023 state elections. Indian support has dropped more rapidly than Chinese support. Meanwhile, dissatisfaction among Chinese voters has translated into lower turnout, as seen in recent by-elections, reflecting their disenchantment with the PH coalition and especially with the DAP. Without a credible political alternative, this trend of apathy and disengagement is likely to persist. The DAP is no longer viewed as the guardian of Chinese political interests within the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Indian voters, in particular, feel sidelined and abandoned by the coalition. Lofty rhetoric about Anwar’s commitment to uplifting the Indian community has not translated into tangible benefits. The community’s frustration was made clear in the Sungai Bakap by-election, where Indian voters decisively supported the PN candidate, delivering a clear message to the ruling coalition.

Symbolic narratives of Anwar as a Gandhi-Mandela figure have rung hollow for Indians, especially given the absence of an Indian Tamil minister in the cabinet and the perceived lack of social and economic attention to the community. The forced relocation of a 130-year-old Hindu temple in Kuala Lumpur — reportedly orchestrated under Anwar’s leadership — has only deepened the wounds.

For many Indians, Anwar has emerged as the most disappointing Prime Minister in recent history. The presence of a few Indian sycophants within DAP and PKR does little to reverse the broader community’s disillusionment with the Madani government.

As it stands, the likelihood of the PH-led government returning to power in the next general election is uncertain at best. Should Perikatan Nasional (PN) develop and sustain a genuinely inclusive approach that resonates with non-Malay communities, Malaysia could well see a significant political shift in the years ahead.

