Gopl Raj Kumar
Waning support amongst 'ethnic' groups for the PH coalition may yet be a blessing or a calculated provocation by Anwar to rid the party and government of the destructive hand out classes amongst 'ethnic groups'. (read: the "marginalised" Tamils).

These are the same people who when warned not to ditch DS Najib and the Barisan rushed in droves to the other side at the tune of Open Societies, Regime Change and a distorted misinformation campaign by Bersih orchestrated from the outside to destabilise goverenment and disenfrachise the Malay majority.

Nothing it seems is good enough for the Tamils. DS Najib was the most generous and engaging of all of the leaders of Malaysia giving Tamils the benefit of the doubt everytime they came crying foul. one of them though bothered to look close to those charlatans who claimed to represent them the MIC, Hindraf, Makkal Sakti included.

Anwar even as a student politician made it clear that the Malays were his primary concern, and rightly so. All others pay cash and make a contribution proportionate to their needs.

