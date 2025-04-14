Share

A Manchurian candidate is a person who is not loyal to the constituency he was elected to serve. A Manchurian candidate will harm their own country, or political party due to being under the influence of an agent, another political party, or country.

The Joe Biden era (2021-2025) is full of controversy over the rationality and sense of national interests many of his decisions were made. The actions of Biden’s administration give some sense to the idea that Biden himself may have been a Manchurian candidate for interests, other than the American people.

It was almost as if the Biden administration was intent on destroying the United States during his presidency.

Soon after Biden became president in 2021, the southern border with Mexico was opened for free crossing. Over the four years of the Biden administration, an estimated 15-25 undocumented people were allowed to cross into the United States. Crime rates in cities rose drastically, accommodation was taken up, billons of Dollars were spent on providing illegals benefits, where many American citizens missed out on health and welfare services. These illegal migrants have drastically changed the demographics of many communities across the United States.

At the same time the Biden administration has sent more than US $175 billion to Ukraine for a war that could have been avoided through good diplomacy. At the same time America’s relationship with Russia deteriorated, as Biden stopped talking directly to Russian President Putin less than one year into his presidential term. Approximately 1.5 million lives have been unnecessarily lost. In addition, Israel’s move into Gaza and the genocide that followed after the October 7 incident could have been avoided with a strong president, telling Israel to retaliated with a much more moderate response.

The Biden administration introduced and passed through the Congress the omnibus Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which involved spending in clean energy, healthcare and other projects worth over US $ 738 billion, in a time where US government debt was already at all time highs. This was by many economists argued to be inflationary, counter to the name of the bill.

The ‘net zero’ push led to rises in the cost of energy, and shortages as states were switching from conventional power production to unreliable solar and wind power generation. This became a major factor in rises of the cost of living for US households.

DEI policies and the pushing of ‘trans’ issues ended up contributing to a more divided society. The transgender ideology was a direct attack upon women’s rights, which had taken a century to achieve. Affected women were in fear of fighting back and lost the right to gender privacy in change rooms, the exclusivity of women in women’s sports, and social awards previously limited to women.

The Biden administration turned the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into political tools to persecute his rival, President Trump. Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI and various state prosecutors brought Trump to court on various criminal charges that have never been used before. A number of Democratic states attempted to remove Trump from the electoral roll.

Finally, the Biden administration mandated the mRNA Covid vaccines to public employees and the military, leading to resignations, a weakening of the military, and people suffering from adverse-affects and even death from these mandates.

Questions that need answering

There are now very important questions about who was actually running the nation during the Biden administration. After Biden’s term was completed on January 20, with the inauguration of President Trump as 47th president, stories emerged about Biden’s mental impairment, which was a taboo subject only a month or so ago. Reports of Jill Biden chairing a cabinet meeting, Hunter Biden advising his father in the oval office have leaked to the public. Foreign policy appeared to be run by former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. A new book Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, documenting Biden’s cognitive decline will soon become corroborated by those previously around him.

The argument that Biden was just a puppet for others is gaining credibility day by day. Biden rarely appeared for press conferences or interviews, and was sheltered from scrutiny by those around him.

Certainly, Biden’s conservative, if not sometimes racist stand while he was in Congress, draws a wide parallel with his policies while president. It was just there were two different people. So, the question is, who was Biden implementing the liberal and woke agenda for, while he was in the White House?

Biden pardoned many people who were around him, and even pardoned a number of close family members. This raises speculation about the truth of Biden family corruption from foreign powers who made payments to the family.

Subscribe Below: