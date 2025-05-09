Share

The Vatican Cardinals after one of the shortest conclaves ever, have elected a relatively unknown Cardinal Robert Prevost as the next Bishop of Rome. Prevost took on the name Pope Leo XIV and may become one of the most liberal popes in the Vatican’s history, following on from the Pope Francis line, and could easily become a thorn in the side of the Trump administration.

Not all Catholics are happy, many have a ‘dark feeling’ about Pope Leo XIV. Pope Leo XVI voiced support for George Floyd and criticized JD Vance and President Trump for their policies. Pope Leo XVI was also involved in Planned Parenthood, one of the biggest providers of hormones to minors to assist in medical transitioning.

Pope Leo carries the irk of church child sexual abuse with him

There has been widespread criticism of the then Bishop Robert Prevost’s handling of clergy sexual abuse in the Chicago Diocese Bank in 2000, then Cardinal Robert Prevost allowed Father James Ray, an Augustinian priest to reside at St. John Stone Friary in Chicago. Father Ray had been suspended from public ministry since 1991 due to accusations of sexual abuse of minors. Prevost didn’t inform the near by school administration about Ray’s residence at the Friary.

Prevost harboured paedophiles. This is beyond dispute. This is a major issue for ‘victims’ all over the world.

The bottom line is that the election of Pope Leo XIV was a political decision taken by the 137 cardinals in the conclave. A pope to pushback on conservatism.

Prevost’s anti-MAGA, pro-open borders stance during the Biden administration marks him as a liberal. He will not be a traditional Pope and may become a major resistor to US President Trump over the next few years.

Its going to be very interesting the dynamics of Pope Leo XVI and President Trump in the future.

