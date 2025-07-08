Share

Comment: As more people are using AI to write articles and books, AI is a new form of patterning that is shaping the way we think.

Generative artificial intelligence spreads across the Global South, and with it spread values, ideals and modes of thinking

Generative AI spreads across the Global South as the latest vehicle of imperialist power, embedding Western ideologies and digital infrastructure, while rising civilizations begin to build their own sovereign systems rooted in local memory, languages, and traditions.

The machine speaks in English first. It rolls out across continents without flags, without parliaments, and without anthems. A chatbot trained in San Francisco begins to teach in Ghana. A search engine optimized in Zurich decides on the relevance of an indigenous ritual in Colombia. Every answer flows through circuits built with the logic of Silicon Valley investors and Harvard ethicists. The model replies to a question about history by quoting Enlightenment philosophers. It offers help with medicine by citing patent-protected pharmaceuticals. It knows Shakespeare better than Tagore, and Freud better than Avicenna. Through its confidence, it encodes hierarchy. Through its helpfulness, it expands its domain. Every query becomes a harvest. Every interaction becomes training data. The machine learns faster than any school. It speaks always, grows always, and teaches always. Across bandwidth lines and user interfaces, it crosses every border without a visa or treaty.

Africa, Asia, and Latin America receive this voice through free trials and partnerships. Ministries of education pilot chatbot tutors in public schools. Telecom companies bundle generative assistants with data plans. International NGOs offer language access through machine translation engines built on English structures. Each policy proposal written with the help of large language models carries the residue of Western legal theory. Generative tools suggest best practices shaped by US institutions, then deploy those practices in Filipino school districts, Senegalese government offices, and Bangladeshi factories. What begins as assistance becomes infrastructure. Governments agree to integrate open models. Contracts follow. Payments follow. The software becomes permanent. The thinking pattern embeds. Across the equator, an engineer in Jakarta now codes for a platform registered in Delaware. His model learns from local voices and then stores the knowledge in a cloud server hosted in Virginia. The intellectual current flows one way. The gradient moves towards California.

The language of neutrality surrounds it. Product brochures claim inclusivity. Panels discuss bias. Whitepapers apologize for historical imbalances. At the level of performance, however, the model promotes ideologies with precision. It elevates secular liberal values. It applies Western gender theory as default. It promotes individualism as the highest good. It ranks content through alignment with existing academic sources: journals in English, peer-reviewed studies from US-based institutions, and news reports from Atlantic publications. A child in Lagos asks about family roles and receives an answer formed by New York sociology departments. A teenager in Almaty asks about love and receives scripts from Netflix. The world enters the algorithm’s frame. Every belief outside the system becomes a footnote, a curiosity, and a fragment to be processed. With each response, the model affirms its cultural lineage. It arrives as information. It functions as indoctrination.

At the level of infrastructure, the conquest deepens. Cloud dependencies form the skeleton of the new colonial order. Countries install data centers to reduce latency, yet ownership remains elsewhere. National agencies rely on platforms governed by foreign terms. AI-driven public services – identity verification, health triage, and tax fraud detection – rely on external application programming interfaces. Developers use tools that require alignment with large-scale American open-source repositories. Disputes over content moderation, ethics, or accuracy return to Silicon Valley for resolution. The empire never sleeps; it syncs and updates. Policymakers, programmers, and designers across Africa and Central Asia adjust their workflows to match the cadence of corporate model updates. Each patch changes the conditions of reality. Sovereignty becomes a variable. Nations with no hardware capacity adapt their institutions to imported logic.

Parallel systems now emerge. In Kenya, Swahili datasets grow with local stories, songs, and legal codes. In India, Sanskrit and Hindi language models find presence inside public sector research labs. In Indonesia, Qur’anic ontology shapes new knowledge graphs for ethical recommendation systems. In Venezuela, community coders map folk medicine into structured datasets. These are not replicas. These are creations of new forms. They stand inside their own cosmologies. The datasets draw from poems, rituals, and oral testimony. Models train on memory rather than just on print. Universities in Brazil, South Africa, and Iran develop multilingual transformers seeded with regional epistemologies. These initiatives require time, electricity, and loyalty. They grow slowly, with patience and pride. Each line of code bends towards independence.

Generative sovereignty begins with voice. It expands with a procession. It endures through ceremony and command. The countries once mapped as raw resource zones now build new kinds of computational wealth. The children born outside Silicon Valley begin to shape their own interfaces. They write prompt templates in Amharic. They compose user journeys in Quechua. They name their models after rivers, gods, and ancestors. The algorithm becomes a tool, not an oracle. Data flows inward. Servers host myths. The machine no longer speaks first. It listens. The interface reflects tradition. The pattern changes. Through these changes, the new world enters itself. It walks upright. It shapes syntax to match tone. Each prompt unlocks territory. Each training cycle builds mass.

The new world codes with full memory. The builders remember every mine, every trade ship, and every fiber cable rolled out beneath the promise of help. They name their models in honor of resistance, not assimilation. The foundation speaks in ancestral sequence. The future emerges through undirected force. Generative power grows across borders – without license fees, without dependence, and without cultural extraction. The servers remain switched on. The language patterns multiply. The world reclaims its grammar.

Constantin von Hoffmeister is a political and cultural commentator from Germany, author of the books ‘MULTIPOLARITY!’ and ‘Esoteric Trumpism’, and editor-in-chief of Arktos Publishing.

