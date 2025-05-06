Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Herbert Jacobi's avatar
Herbert Jacobi
2h

Not really. The Nazi's were Socialists. They called themselves National or Revolutionary Socialists. Communists called themselves International Socialists. The common denominator is the word Socialist. Stalin recognized Hitler as a competitor which is why he wanted to organize the West against him. Just as decades later The USSR turned against China when Mao went his own way and stopped being subservient to them.

Stalin was informed by his spies in Japan that Germany was going to attack him. He ignored it. The Soviet Union wouldn't have been able to win without the massive supplies from the US in the beginning of the war. Supplies that Stalin had removed from the crates with USA written on them and repacked so as not to acknowledge the USA's support. Also it's forgotten that when Hitler invaded Poland from the West Stalin invaded Poland from the East.

Stalin was aided by the weather, Hitler not invading earlier and then splitting his forces to take the oil fields rather than Moscow, along with staying in Stalingrad for non strategic reasons. Even then it was a near thing.

Hitler and Japan would have lost under any circumstances. It was a question of industrial might, manpower logistics. All favored the West. America fought a multi front war. Africa, Italy, Europe, The Pacific. Russia fought a one front war. A big front but still one front.

Every side in WWII has its' stories they like to tell others about how great they were and how the war couldn't have been won without them. Just different sides of the same story. Everyone has their myths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
7hEdited

The biggest of these fictions is that the British and their allies won the second world war. Had it not been for 2,500,000 Indian soldiers and over 8,000,000 Russians and other Slavs and a lesser number of other colonials, the West would not have won the war against Hitler or Hirohito.

General Montgomery, like Churchill, an inerbriated drunk, womanizer and desk bound jeep driven 'soldier' said he 'distrusted and disliked the Indians', but nonetheless he found it convenient and expedient to send them to the front lines in North Africa and elsewhere to attack, destroy and defeat the Nazis in Tripoli and other North African campaigns. Behind which then came White British men in uniform often to clean up and photograph themselves as the victors.

It was Field Marshall Romell wh said :"give me 1,000,000 of these men' referring to the Indian soldiers, " and we'll rule the world" (I paraphrase).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture