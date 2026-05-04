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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
4h

A robust education begins not with the mere transmission of facts, but with the forging of the mind itself: the disciplined cultivation of clear thought, the rigorous study of logic, and the mastery of intellectual tools that empower one to navigate the unknown. Only upon this foundation can STEM disciplines truly flourish, enabling the student to extrapolate from first principles, to challenge inherited assumptions, to expand the frontiers of knowledge with originality and precision.

Yet in the United States and Australia, and in nations such as Malaysia that have slavishly aped their model, STEM has largely failed to deliver its promised renaissance. Two generations, adrift and rudderless, have been raised without the vital capacity for independent thought. Bereft of intellectual autonomy, they imitate the West with uncritical reverence, parroting its fashions and prescriptions long after their vitality has faded. When the inevitable collision with reality occurs, when the borrowed edifice strikes the unyielding brick wall of consequence, they do not turn inward to examine their own shortcomings. Instead, they gaze outward in accusation, blaming distant governments as though these were enchanted with a sorcerer’s wand capable of absolving every self-inflicted wound.

Contrast this intellectual dependency with the fire that animates Indian, more recently Iranian and, above all, Chinese students. There one encounters minds sharpened by cultural memory and personal urgency: disciplined, resourceful, and fiercely independent. They do not merely consume knowledge, they seize it, interrogate it, and bend it toward new horizons. In their hands, education becomes not a passport to complaint, but a weapon of ascent.

The difference is stark and instructive: true mastery belongs not to those who follow the map, but to those who understand the art of cartography itself.

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