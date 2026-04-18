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By Jason Ng Szu Chieh

On 15 April 2026, the Kementerian Dalam Negeri (KDN) — the Ministry of Home Affairs — issued prohibition orders under Section 301, subsections 8(1) and 8(2) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (PPPA) against two books published by Gerakbudaya: Memoir Shamsiah Fakeh: Dari AWAS ke Rejimen ke-10 and Komrad Asi (Rejimen 10): Dalam Denyut Nihilisme Sejarah. Gerakbudaya has announced it will contest the ban through legal channels.

It should.

I want to be clear about something before I explain why.

Defending these books is not the same as endorsing what they document. The first is a professional obligation. The second is a political position I am not asked to hold.

What a Source Is

There is a distinction, basic enough to be taught in the first weeks of any history methodology course, between a primary source and a manifesto. A primary source records how a person understood their world, what they believed, what they chose, and why — not so that the reader will agree, but so that the reader can understand. A manifesto advocates: it argues for a position and recruits the reader to it. The confusion of one for the other is not a conservative instinct or a prudent caution. It is a category error, and category errors of this kind do not protect societies — they turn off their capacity to think historically about themselves.

Shamsiah Fakeh’s memoir is a primary source. So is Komrad Asi. Neither is a recruitment document for an organisation that ceased armed operations in 1989 and signed a peace accord in Hat Yai in that same year. The Malayan Communist Party (MCP) — also known as the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) — is not a current threat. It is a historical subject, one of the most significant in modern Malaysian history, and the documentation of its membership, its internal life, its women, and its Malay participants is not peripheral to Malaysian historiography. It is, in substantial part, what Malaysian twentieth-century historiography is made of.

What These Books Actually Are

Memoir Shamsiah Fakeh: Dari AWAS ke Rejimen ke-10 was first published in 2004 — not by a fringe press, but by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the national university of Malaysia. It was immediately suppressed by the authorities and withdrawn from circulation, a fact that deserves to be stated plainly before any discussion of the current ban: what the KDN did in April 2026 is not a departure from policy. It is a repetition of one. A new edition, alongside a Chinese-language translation, was published in 2007 by the Strategic Information and Research Development Center (SIRD) under the Gerakbudaya imprint, prompting UKM to reintroduce its own edition to the market. That a book suppressed by the state in 2004 had to be rescued by an independent publisher, and that the independent publisher now faces prohibition orders for doing so, is not a minor irony in this story. It is the story.

As a historian who works on the MCP and its period, I can say plainly what the Shamsiah memoir gives that no secondary source can replicate. It provides first-hand access to the interior of a Malay leftist life across the colonial period, the Japanese Occupation, and the post-war Emergency — the texture of political commitment, the weight of personal sacrifice, the experience of a subject whose presence in the standard nationalist historiography of Malaya is either marginal or absent entirely. I have drawn on her account directly in my own work, using her testimony to reconstruct the political consciousness of Malay women during the twilight of colonial rule — a dimension of pre-independence history that is invisible in the official record and recoverable, if at all, only through voices like hers. Shamsiah was not an observer of this history. She was inside it, and she left an account of that position in her own voice.

To ban her memoir is not to suppress a dangerous argument. It is to remove a witness.

Komrad Asi (Rejimen 10): Dalam Denyut Nihilisme Sejarah, published by Gerakbudaya in 2022 and authored by Aziz Suriani, is a more recent contribution to the same historiographical space — the documentary record of Rejimen ke-10, the regiment whose Malay membership remains among the least-studied dimensions of the party’s history. Its genre — a testimonial record of participation in a historical movement — belongs to the same category of evidence as the Shamsiah memoir, and the logic of the ban applies to both with equal incoherence.

A Pattern, Not an Incident

To treat the 15 April prohibition orders as an isolated decision would be to misread what is now a demonstrable campaign.

In November 2023, Home Ministry enforcement officers visited Gerakbudaya’s premises in Petaling Jaya. They confiscated eight Chinese-language books on CPM history — books that were not, at the time, on any official banned list under the PPPA. The confiscated titles included posthumous writings of CPM central committee members, regimental histories, and wartime memoirs of the Malayan People’s Anti-Japanese Army (MPAJA). None had been formally prohibited. They were removed under the ministry’s claimed authority to assess content for potential public disorder, without having completed the process set out in Section 7(1) of the Act. Legal advocacy groups, including Lawyers for Liberty, pointed out at the time that this procedure was irregular; Gerakbudaya’s founder, Chong Ton Sin, subsequently noted that months passed without any official update on the status of the confiscated titles.

The April 2026 prohibition orders are not a new policy. They are the formalisation of one already in practice. What has changed is not the ministry’s appetite — that has been visible since at least 2023 — but its willingness to issue formal legal instruments where previously it simply took books and said nothing.

The same pattern is visible in the broader PPPA enforcement record. In August 2023, officers raided Toko Buku Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur. They confiscated a Malay translation of a book on Karl Marx and a volume of satirical poetry — again, neither on any official ban list. The discretion that the PPPA grants the Home Minister is effectively unlimited: publications may be banned if they are deemed “prejudicial to public order,” a phrase so open-ended that legal scholars have specifically noted it invites arbitrary application. The vagueness is not a deficiency that the law’s administrators have sought to remedy. It is, for them, a feature.

This is the broader landscape into which the April 2026 bans arrive — not a sudden departure, but an escalation within a pattern that has been building for several years.

The Contradiction the State Has Made for Itself

The KDN’s official response to the April 2026 bans is worth examining on its own terms. The ministry explicitly stated that enforcement actions are not based solely on a publication’s date but on “current assessment of the content and its implications on public security and order.” It added that it had identified a growing tendency for materials with communist ideology to circulate more openly in the market.

There are several problems with this formulation, none of which the ministry has addressed.

The first is evidentiary. The Shamsiah memoir has been in public circulation, in one form or another, since its 2007 revival. If it posed a threat to public order in April 2026, it posed the same threat in 2007, when the state allowed Gerakbudaya’s edition to stand; and in every intervening year during which it was available without generating a single documented case of radicalisation, extremist activity, or public disturbance. The ministry has not explained what has changed. Jamaliah Jamaluddin — Shamsiah’s own granddaughter, a Selangor State Executive Councilor and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Bandar Utama assemblyman — has publicly noted that the memoir’s contents are biographical rather than doctrinal, and that its years of circulation have not triggered any extremist movement. That a sitting PH representative found herself publicly at odds with her own coalition’s home minister over a book documenting her grandmother’s life is not a minor irony. It is a measure of how poorly this decision was thought through.

The second problem is institutional. The KDN’s action on 15 April does not correct an error in the historical record. It repeats one. The state suppressed the Shamsiah memoir in 2004, within months of UKM publishing it; Gerakbudaya brought it back in 2007; and the state now moves against Gerakbudaya for doing so. UKM published Shamsiah’s memoir. Malaysian scholars reviewed it. Malaysian readers bought it. The state that now prohibits this book is the same state whose national university chose to put it into print—and the same state that drove it out of print the first time. If this book was dangerous enough to suppress in 2004, it has been dangerous for over twenty years, during which it has not triggered a single documented case of radicalization, extremist activity, or public disturbance. If it was not dangerous enough to suppress in 2007 — when the state allowed Gerakbudaya’s revival to stand — then the ministry’s answer now, “current assessment,” is a tautology dressed as a rationale.

The third problem is definitional. The ministry invokes the “normalisation and glorification” of communist ideology as its criterion. But a memoir that documents a life is not the same as an argument for a cause. Shamsiah Fakeh’s account of her years in AWAS, in the jungle, in exile in China, and in her eventual return to Malaysia in 1994 is, among other things, a record of enormous hardship and loss. To read her account is not to be recruited to the CPM. It is to understand why someone was. Those are categorically different experiences, and the failure to distinguish between them is not a matter of interpretive caution — it is an analytical failure.

What Historical Illiteracy Costs

The historical record of what follows when states suppress primary sources is not ambiguous.

In post-war Japan, the destruction, concealment, and wartime suppression of Imperial Army documentation — records of Unit 731’s biological warfare programme, the logistics of the ianfu (慰安婦, “comfort women”) system, the chain of command at Nanjing — produced decades of contested, irrecoverable historiography, in which the absence of the primary record became the alibi for negationism. The damage was not undone when the suppressions were eventually acknowledged; gaps in archives, unlike gaps in arguments, do not close.

In Indonesia, the suppression of Partai Komunis Indonesia (PKI — Indonesian Communist Party) documentation after 1965 entrenched a state-managed account of the mass killings that led to the fall of Suharto, and years of painstaking reconstruction, before a fuller picture could begin to emerge. Scholars, including John Roosa, whose Pretext for Mass Murder (2006) drew on newly recovered primary sources — including a suppressed military document and testimony that the Suharto regime had kept from public circulation — have demonstrated how systematically the gap between state-sanctioned history and historical fact can be widened when records are removed from public reach. In both cases, suppressing primary sources did not protect the public. It protected the version of events preferred by the power.

Malaysia’s twentieth century is not a settled matter. The Emergency, the MCP insurgency, the participation of Malay, Chinese, and Indian Malaysians in a movement that the state fought and eventually negotiated with — these are not footnotes. They are constitutive events, and the documentary record of those events is, by definition, the material through which future generations will understand how this country came to be what it is. A state that cannot distinguish between a historical source and a piece of active propaganda is not exercising discretion. It is abdicating the responsibility to allow its citizens to think.

The Criterion the Ministry Is Actually Applying

It is worth pausing on what the KDN’s broader prohibition record reveals about the real criterion being applied.

Gerakbudaya’s publicly documented record of banned titles — what they have called their “Hall of Banned” — includes books on 13 May, reformasi (reform movement), corruption, governance, sexuality, and religion. These titles share no single theme. What they share is that they ask difficult questions — or, more precisely, that they complicate the answers that power would prefer to give. The Shamsiah memoir and Komrad Asi belong in that company not because they are subversive in the same register as the others, but because they, too, refuse the comfort of an incomplete record.

The category is not ideological. It is epistemological. What the PPPA, as currently administered, prohibits is not communism. It is complexity. It prohibits accounts of the past that resist reduction to the state’s preferred narrative — accounts that present Malay women as communist guerrillas, that document the MPAJA’s role in anti-Japanese resistance alongside its role in post-war instability, that refuse to make the Emergency legible as simply a security problem rather than a political one.

PEN Malaysia — Persatuan Penulis Berbilang Bahasa — has formally condemned the prohibition orders and has called for a meeting with Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to demand a clear, transparent, and accountable standard operating procedure governing book bans. That formal institutional condemnation is now on the record. The response is growing. It should.

The Books Are Not the Problem

The books the KDN has banned are not dangerous. They are inconvenient — which is a different thing entirely, and a distinction that historians are professionally equipped to make, even when ministers are not.

Banning the Shamsiah memoir does not make Shamsiah Fakeh less significant. It does not make Rejimen ke-10 less real, or the Malay participation in the MCP less historically important, or the women of AWAS less present in the past they inhabited. It ensures only that future Malaysian readers who wish to understand their own history will have to work harder to find it — or, more likely, that they will not find it at all, and will inherit instead the gap that the prohibition creates.

Archives are not infinitely recoverable. Over years of oral history interviews with surviving members of the MCP, I have encountered narratives of extraordinary richness — lives and decisions and moments that exist nowhere in the written record, and that will cease to exist anywhere at all when the people who carry them are gone. What those interviews have made clear is that the suppression of any part of this documentary record — the memoirs, the testimonies, the regimental histories — does not simply leave a gap. It ensures that Malaysian historiography will remain stunted, or, worse, regress into irrelevancy and immateriality, in which the past is replaced not by silence but by the state’s managed, diminished version of events it prefers to authorize.

The memoir of a figure who lived through AWAS, the jungle, exile, and the long return, and who chose to leave a documented account of what she knew, is not a text the state is entitled to unmake. It is a primary source. And primary sources, once suppressed, have a way of staying suppressed long after the reasons for suppressing them have been forgotten.

The prohibition does not eliminate history. It ensures fewer people can read it accurately. That is not a security outcome. It is an epistemological one. And it is the kind of outcome for which states — and the scholars who say nothing — are eventually accountable.

Jason Ng Sze Chieh is a historian and lecturer based in Malaysia, specialising in the Malayan Communist Party and Southeast Asian revolutionary memory. He has conducted oral history interviews with surviving MCP members and has drawn on primary sources, including the memoir by Shamsiah Fakeh, in his published research. He writes on Southeast Asian history, politics, and memory. Jason and I were co-authors of the book ‘Narratives from Piyamit’, a historical perspective through interviews of peoples lives within the MCP at Betong, Thailand.