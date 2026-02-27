Share

Malaysia is entering the year of the horse which brings incredible tension and volatility. This may facilitate the creation of a new political landscape over the year.

There are currently several tensions on the political stage which may be paramount in what happens.

For example, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idrus Shah has ordered a total ban on pig farming in Selangor based on the environmental pollution it is causing. The Hindu temple saga is adding to the aura of discrimination against non-Malays. These two events could drastically limit non-Malay turnout in coming election which will hurt Pakatan Harapan.

The outpourings reverberating about corruption within the government, due to the latest revelations about the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) are further damaging to the government. The recent news that Bestinet Sdn Bhd’s founder Aminul Islam Abdul Nur has launched a SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) highlights just how corrupt is the government and its cronies are. SLAPPs are now being used to try and keep the ‘Jeannie in the bottle’. However, it maybe too late.

The issues above will greatly affect the political environment before the upcoming Melaka state election, which political watchers see as a litmus test for the general election due before early 2028.

Government sycophants point to rising exports and stronger Ringgit against the USD as signs the government is performing well. They also point to the constitutional amendments to separate the attorney general from public prosecutor and limit the prime ministerial term to 10 years as proof the Madani government is implementing the reforms that were promised.

The major argument favoured by the government is to state that Anwar Ibrahim is the best choice for prime minister, given the alternatives available.

Many are pointing to the current dispute now going on within Bersatu. Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin is seen by some in his party as past his ‘used by date’ and are promoting Hamzah Zainudin as the best leader.

The struggle going on within Bersatu is confusing. It is a struggle which got out in the open where political pundits are making all sorts of predictions.

However, out of the limelight Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar is being put out front of Perikatan Nasional (PN). Although Samsuri is a PAS member, he shows calmness, youth, and professionalism. This is something reminiscent of the days Fadzil Nor, when PAS was a member of Pakatan Rakyat. Samsuri may venture forward in the mold of “PAS is for all”. This could influence the election dynamics.

Many voters will make a direct comparison between Samsuri and Anwar, where Samsuri does not have the same baggage as Anwar is now carrying.

On the Pakatan Harapan (PH) side the DAP is looking very closely at its options. The DAP lost 8 seats in the Sabah State election. The DAP’s traditional supporters are disappointed that the DAP has not taken up the issues of great concern to non-Malays. Non-Malays may just not come out and vote in coming elections. This will greatly affect the DAP, and PKR which depends on the DAP during elections.

DAP president Anthony Loke has given the Madani government until July to show it is serious about reform. The leadership make an important decision as to whether remain in the government or leave it (presumably giving it parliamentary support).

The DAP would hope that such an action would safeguard the 40 seats it holds in the parliament at present.

Amanah’s minister’s which include Mohamad Sabu as Agriculture and Food Security minister and Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad as the health minister have failed to impress the public during their tenure in Madani. Its difficult to see how the party can survive the next election, especially if PAS comes in and takes over the narrative space Amanah was meant to hold.

PKR is in deep trouble. The party’s ‘stars’ Anwar Ibrahim, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Nurul Izzah Anwar are going to find it difficult to find a seat they can win. Some of the others like education minister Fadhlina Sidek and communications minister Fahmi Fadzil will have to work very hard just to retain their seats.

There is a risk Rafizi Ramli and his 9 supporters may not receive pre-selection as PKR candidates in the next general election. This move would greatly worsen PKR’s electoral position. However, Rafizi may lead some sort of new movement in the coming general election, as he is currently hinting.

The coming Melaka State election will be very important for UMNO. UMNO won 18 seats out of 28 in the 2021 state election with 28.95% of the vote. UMNO must perform similarly in Melaka to show it still has the strength. After the Melaka state election UMNO will have to decide whether to approach the general election alone or together with PH. Most probably UMNO will go alone leaving PH to fend for itself.

The year of the horse will see a change in the current configuration of politics in Malaysia and show the path of a new political reality in the distance, even though the next general election will most probably be just bring a reconfiguration of existing parties. This new road towards a new nature of politics may take a decade to come out. Its now difficult to see what will occur, but there will be some evident signs as we near the year of the goat.

