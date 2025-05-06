Share

With the minister for economy Rafizi Ramli going on leave while his supporters in PKR are being trounced by Anwar loyalists, many things are happening behind the scenes.

Don’t let the distractions get in the way.

This is speculation but Anwar appears to be staging a counter-coup in his own party to consolidate his hold in a shaky PKR. While Anwar is looking outside at his options to secure a second term as prime minister. He can least afford any apparent weakening of his authority inside the party.

The move will also enable Anwar to shift PKR from a ‘multicultural’ populist party, to an ‘establishment’ linked party. Anwar knows where power comes from and wants to secure the line. Such a move will keep his bargaining power high, even though PKR may lose up to a third of its seats in the coming general election.

This also answers the question as to why Anwar isn’t grooming any heir apparent, because he knows the party won’t exist after his use of it.

Making new friends

At the same time, Anwar is moving into high-stakes crypto. As Anwar wants to move Malaysia into the position as a regional cypto and blockchain hub, he is forming new relationships. Anwar is courting billionaire, founder of Binance Changpeng Zhao. Changpeng Zhao was convicted in the US for money laundering violations and served some time. Binance was fined US$4.3 billion, while Zhao himself was fined US$50 million. Connected with the two is the politically connected Wong Thean Soon, the man behind MyEG, a listed company embedded in Malaysia’s e-government outsourcing eco-system.

Watch these moves very closely.

