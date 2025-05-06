Share

Comment: I have long suspected that some of the aggregate economic data coming out of the Department of Statistics may be suspect - in some cases. However, I never had any proof to write about it. The key here is “metrics failing to reflect reality”, the very information important economic decisions are made, including BNM’s management of the ‘overnight interest rates’. In addition GDP figures may reflect the formal economy, and completely miss out on the state of the informal economy. This is very important when looking a MSMEs recovering from the Covid MCOs. In, are the FDI figures correct? Why are they considered more important than domestic investment figures that may better reflect domestic business confidence? Why is GDP growth not reflected in the rise of employment and wages? Some issues to think about.

In an increasingly complex global economy, policymakers, investors, and analysts alike lean heavily on economic indicators to guide their decisions. Among these, diffusion indexes are often considered reliable tools to gauge the health and direction of the economy. Conceptually, a diffusion index is a statistical measure that tracks the spread of a particular economic condition—such as sentiment, growth, or contraction—across sectors. When designed and implemented properly, it can act like a macroeconomic radar, helping observers detect patterns, shifts, and anomalies across industries.

Two well-known examples are the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and Japan’s Tankan survey. Both are diffusion indexes that provide early signals about the economic climate. When these indices cross the threshold of 50, they suggest expansion; fall below 50, and they signal contraction. But while they may be useful as early-warning tools, they are far from perfect. A diffusion index might tell us whether more firms report positive rather than negative conditions, but it doesn’t tell us how positive or how negative those conditions are. Are firms surging ahead or barely treading water? Are a few dominant players skewing the numbers, or is it a broad-based trend? Such nuances are often lost in the headline figure.

Moreover, diffusion indexes are inherently limited in their ability to capture turning points, structural shifts, or undercurrents driving change. They offer snapshots, not a panoramic view. In turbulent times—especially during periods of economic shock, like the COVID-19 pandemic—over-reliance on such simplistic indicators can be not only misleading but damaging to effective policy responses.

Malaysia’s Case: A Disconnect Between Metrics and Reality

This disconnection is particularly evident in the Malaysian context. Two diffusion indexes produced by the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER)—one tracking business confidence, the other consumer sentiment—were once held up as key barometers of economic health. However, multiple statistical reviews and independent analyses have revealed a persistent problem: these indices often fail to align with actual economic data. In some cases, they even move in the opposite direction of broader economic indicators, effectively bucking the trend.

So pronounced is their lack of credibility that both Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)—a respected institution known for its analytical rigor—has reportedly ceased referencing these indices altogether.

Despite widespread criticism and mounting calls for their retirement, one particularly obstinate economist continued to champion their use. With bureaucratic tenacity, the indices were eventually adopted as inputs for the now-defunct National Recovery Council (NRC), formed in response to the COVID-19 crisis. But what did this achieve? To date, the NRC has not published a single substantive report. Its much-anticipated recommendations on post-pandemic recovery remain elusive. How much did Malaysian businesses lose during the pandemic? What was the impact on GDP, the informal sector, and the country’s social fabric? These critical questions remain unanswered, buried beneath a pile of questionable metrics.

It is a textbook case of metrics failing to reflect reality—a “chicken without a head” scenario, where economic direction is unclear, disorganized, and confused. The public, rightfully, is left to ask: Where is the accountability?

Redundant Tools and Costly Duplications

The saga doesn’t end there. In a surprising turn, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)—an agency tasked with driving industrial development—was persuaded to adopt the same flawed diffusion indices from MIER. Whether MIDA adapted the original methodology or simply adopted it wholesale remains unclear. What is known, however, is that the final output—a six-page report, is sold for around RM200. Meanwhile, far more robust, data-driven alternatives like the Business Confidence Index and Business Optimism Index are widely accessible and arguably superior.

Why, then, cling to outdated, error-prone tools when better ones are already on the shelf? Why duplicate efforts when resources are limited and public trust is on the line?

Conclusion: A Call for Accountability and Rethinking Metrics

Diffusion indexes, when applied correctly and interpreted with context, can be useful components of the economic toolbox. But when they become disconnected from ground realities—used dogmatically despite evidence to the contrary—they morph into liabilities rather than assets. Malaysia’s experience is a sobering reminder that no single index can capture the full complexity of an economy, especially one as dynamic and multifaceted as ours.

The public deserves more than misleading snapshots and bureaucratic stubbornness. They deserve transparency, robust data, and honest assessments. Above all, they deserve policies that reflect the true pulse of the nation—not just the echo of flawed indicators.

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an adjunct lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Petronas, international relations analyst and a senior consultant with Global Asia Consulting. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

