In our hyperconnected age, global shocks don’t knock — they cascade. When a trader in New York panics or a customs scanner in Shenzhen beeps red, the tremors are felt not just in the halls of Wall Street or the ports of Guangdong, but in glove factories in Klang, chip plants in Kulim, and warehouses across Selangor. The problem is, most governments—including Malaysia—still model their economies as if they exist inside a neat little dome. Crisis hits, a spreadsheet says “minus 3% GDP,” and policy kicks in. But in a world where value chains stretch from Austin to Alor Setar, and trade flows ricochet through invisible pipes, that approach is no longer good enough.

What Malaysia needs now is a new way of seeing. We need to hear the global sneeze before we start coughing. That means rewriting our economic forecasting toolkit to reflect the new geometry of interdependence. Fortunately, the raw ingredients are already here. Malaysia has some solid domestic models—CGE simulations like ORANI-MY, central-bank-grade DSGEs, and agent-based tools that let us simulate firm behavior like playing SimCity with real money. But until now, these tools have mostly treated external shocks—like the 2008 financial collapse or the COVID-19 pandemic—as exogenous black swans. They’re imposed on the system like weather forecasts: “Assume demand falls by 30%,” “Assume commodity prices collapse.” It’s a bit like programming a tsunami into a flood model without understanding where the earthquake came from.

So how do we fix that? First, Malaysia needs to plug its models into the rest of the world—literally. Multi-country CGE models like the GTAP-11 system already exist. They capture how a slowdown in U.S. consumer demand ricochets through Taiwanese subcontractors, hits Penang’s exporters, and eventually forces local SMEs to lay off staff. We should be running GTAP-linked scenarios regularly, not just in a crisis. During COVID, GTAP variants helped ADB show how tourism losses in 14 countries knocked 6% off global emissions. Imagine what they could reveal about our semiconductor or palm oil chains.

Then there’s DSGE. Malaysia’s central bank already uses these to simulate interest-rate paths and inflation expectations. But they’re usually closed-economy variants. Add a global risk-premium shock, a VIX spike, and suddenly the model starts to look like 2008 or 2020—capital flight, FX volatility, policy traps. A Malaysian version of the IMF’s open-economy DSGE could’ve shown not just what happens if Bank Negara cuts rates, but what happens when Washington floods the world with QE and the ringgit swings in response.

Now blend in some real-time smarts. With a global VAR or time-varying BVAR, we could track how infections in Italy move the KLCI within 72 hours—or how Evergrande headlines shift container volumes at Port Klang. AMRO already did this for ASEAN stock returns and found that global data, not local fundamentals, drove 70% of the variance during COVID. If you’re a policymaker sitting in Putrajaya, that’s a game-changer.

And finally, go micro. ABMs—agent-based models—let us simulate what happens when just one node in the network fails. One port closure in Ningbo, one missed shipment of nitrile, and suddenly Malaysia’s glove sector is scrambling. These models are messier than CGEs, but that’s the point. They show us not just averages, but vulnerabilities: which supplier breaks first, which firm defaults next, and where government support should actually go.

But models are only as good as the data that feeds them. We need high-frequency, high-granularity cross-border data: shipping logs, AIS pings, tourist flows, customs microdata, ISIN-level financial exposures. Most of it exists—locked in silos, or spread across ministries. That’s why we need a Scenario Lab: a cross-agency cloud platform where EPU, BNM, MITI and even customs can run joint war-games, harmonizing GTAP, DSGE, and ABM results. If Singapore’s MAS can simulate green swan financial stress, and Korea can ABM its entire supply chain, Malaysia can too.

Here’s the kicker: we can’t just model the economy. We have to simulate the world we live in. That means letting foreign shocks emerge within our models, not as arbitrary inputs. We must build a system where the next Lehman, the next Wuhan, or the next stuck ship in the Suez isn’t a surprise—it’s already a scenario we’ve run a hundred times, with a dashboard lighting up the moment reality starts to rhyme with rehearsal.

In a world on edge, predictive capacity isn’t a luxury. It’s economic radar. And the countries that can detect the wave before it crests are the ones that stay afloat.

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an adjunct lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Petronas, international relations analyst and a senior consultant with Global Asia Consulting. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

