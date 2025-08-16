Where are the protests for Sudan?
Where are the protests for the Druze?
Where are the protests for the Congo?
Where are the protests for Myanmar?
Where are the protests for the Christians
That are being persecuted and massacred?
Your moral outrage is selective,
Do you feel better now?
Did the public martyrdom
Of your own moral outrage
Leave a warm feeling inside?
###
You have achieved nothing
But hypocrisy and ignored
The suffering of the unheralded
Hungry, destitute and poor
Of the world and used
As a scapegoat an age-old
Antisemitism that seemed
Convenient to satiate the
New religious desires of
Postmodernism and
Meta-Marxism.
###
Where are the moral warriors?
Where are the armies of champions
That will protest and fight for all
The besmirched and sullied women
Labouring under the yoke of a slavery
Imposed by the primitive codes
And beliefs of an archaic patriarchy
That belongs in another Millenia?
###
Where are the moral champions
That will march in the streets for
All those impoverished and hungry
Children around the world that
Are too poor eat?
###
You have achieved
Nothing but feed
An age-old hatred
And stroked egos
In a west that
Has abdicated any
Right to a moral
Authority all on the
###
Alter of new religions and
Selective moral outrage
And headline stories
That make the daily news,
Fed into living rooms
Watched by fat,
Tired and lazy
Westerners
Too tired
To care.
###
