Share

Where are the protests for Sudan?

Where are the protests for the Druze?

Where are the protests for the Congo?

Where are the protests for Myanmar?

Where are the protests for the Christians

That are being persecuted and massacred?

Your moral outrage is selective,

Do you feel better now?

Did the public martyrdom

Of your own moral outrage

Leave a warm feeling inside?

###

You have achieved nothing

But hypocrisy and ignored

The suffering of the unheralded

Hungry, destitute and poor

Of the world and used

As a scapegoat an age-old

Antisemitism that seemed

Convenient to satiate the

New religious desires of

Postmodernism and

Meta-Marxism.

###

Where are the moral warriors?

Where are the armies of champions

That will protest and fight for all

The besmirched and sullied women

Labouring under the yoke of a slavery

Imposed by the primitive codes

And beliefs of an archaic patriarchy

That belongs in another Millenia?

###

Where are the moral champions

That will march in the streets for

All those impoverished and hungry

Children around the world that

Are too poor eat?

###

You have achieved

Nothing but feed

An age-old hatred

And stroked egos

In a west that

Has abdicated any

Right to a moral

Authority all on the

###

Alter of new religions and

Selective moral outrage

And headline stories

That make the daily news,

Fed into living rooms

Watched by fat,

Tired and lazy

Westerners

Too tired

To care.

###

Subscribe Below: