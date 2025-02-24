Share

As the chairman of Urimai or the Malaysian Rights Party I continue to be astounded by the fact that Indians in the country despite many years after independence continue to be denied basic rights to have their own burial grounds in the country.

The tales of Indians lacking proper places of burial or for the funeral rights is one too many.

Today we, the members of Urimai, were invited to meet the residents of Ladang Lumut, Batu 6, Segari, near the fishing town of Pantai Remis, Perak, at 11 am February 23, 2025.

A number of Indians who have their loved ones burried met our team to pour their sorrow how the past and the present governments have repeatedly failed to allocate proper a piece of land as a Hindu burial ground.

The burial ground that was used during the plantation days has not been officially designated as a Hindu burial grounds.

The Hindus in the vicinity want the authorities to designate a present piece of land as their burial ground.

The local representatives despite seeking their votes have miserably failed to look into the problem.

With the assistance of Urimai, the residents have formed a committee so that they could form a trust to manage the burial ground.

Perak is a large state with a huge land mass. Don’t tell me the Hindus can’t even their rights to have an officially designated burial ground.

The earlier BN and the present PH-led coalition have failed them miserably.

The local MP and state assemblyman representatives have failed to address the basic and fundamental rights of the community.

It looks like Indians even have to beg the irresponsible state government for a piece of land for burial.

Urimai has promised the Indian residents that they will work with them closely to address this matter of utmost importance.

By the way, this and other matters regarding Indians will be raised in the coming by-election in Air Kuning state seat, Perak.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman Urimai

February 23, 2025

