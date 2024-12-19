Share

The health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has reintroduced Covid vaccine mandates to Malaysian’s 1.7 million civil servants, the Kuala Lumpur High Court has ordered 25 defendants, including prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, and health minister Dzulkefly Ahmand and his predecessors, Dr Adham Baba, Hairy Jamaluddin, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and his predecessor Hamzah Zainudin to a civil case alleging “negligent and erroneous public health policy” mandating Covid vaccination during the Covid-19 pandemic four years ago.

When prime minister Anwar Ibrahim gave civil servants a pay rise, it was part of new Sistem Saraan Perkhidmatan Awam (SSPA) agreement, which civil servants must sign to obtain the pay rise. Look at Borang G1 and G3, civil servants are required to receive a new Covid vaccine to comply.

This change to the agreement was brought in by stealth through the Public Service Department (PSD). The addition of the Covid vaccine mandate was made by regulation (not through the parliament), handled by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Now all civil servants who comply must receive new Covid vaccine shots. Those who are refusing to comply are being subjected to immense pressure.

The current case now going on within the High Court claims both damage to health and death from vaccines the government used during the pandemic, four years ago. The plaintiffs include the son of a man who died after receiving three doses of the vaccine, the husband of a woman who passed away after receiving two doses, and a cleaning worker who suffered a stroke, also after two doses.

The fourth plaintiff is a masseuse who experienced serious side effects after one dose and now requires a wheelchair for mobility, while the fifth is a housewife who also suffered serious symptoms after two doses.

The sixth plaintiff is an Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd worker and the seventh, a supervisor at a department store in Mahkota Parade Melaka. Both claim to have been discriminated against by their employers for refusing to take the vaccines.

These claimants are representative of a vast number of vaccine victims across Malaysia that the government has neglected.

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmand is an active member of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is staunchly pro-vaccine and pro-Big Pharma. This is a grave conflict of interest, that led to vaccine disasters across the world, which is being experienced in high excess death rates today, three years after Covid vaccines were rolled out.

Madani is now just a proxy for the WEF in Malaysia.

