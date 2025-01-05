Share

Here is some interesting information about Malaysia’s top rich list, collated by Koon Yew Yin.

Southeast Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, thanks to its strategic trade location, a population twice the size of Europe, and a skilled workforce empowered by digital technologies. According to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report, countries in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Indonesia, are projected to see significant growth in the number of wealthy individuals from 2023 to 2028.

Notably, Malaysia has experienced a 75% increase in the number of millionaires aged 30 and under, as highlighted in a recent news report. With the rise in wealthy individuals in Malaysia, one might wonder: how much wealth or income is required to be among the wealthiest 1% in the country?

Net Worth of The Top 1%

A person’s net worth is the value of their assets minus all liabilities. These assets can include physical properties and investments such as stocks, bonds, private equity, real estate, and even alternative assets like gold and rare art. Knight Frank, a property consultancy firm, analyzed global wealth distribution and published the findings in its Wealth Report. According to the 2023 Wealth Report by Knight Frank, the entry amount to be among the top 1% in Malaysia was US$485,000. Malaysia saw a 4.3% increase in the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (those with assets exceeding US$30 million), rising from 723 in 2022 to 754 in 2023.

Compared to other Asian countries, Malaysia has a relatively lower threshold to enter the top 1%. In Singapore, the highest threshold in Asia, one needs US$3.5 million in assets to be in the top 1%. In Hong Kong and Japan, the requirements are US$3.4 million and US$1.7 million, respectively. These countries are home to many ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals, which naturally raises the threshold for being part of the top 1%.

Richest Billionaires In Malaysia And The Businesses Behind Their Wealth

Every year, Forbes releases its famous world’s billionaires list. This year, according to Forbes, the combined wealth of Malaysia’s 50 richest people increased by 2% to US$83.4 billion.

Malaysians were among the billionaires listed by Forbes this year, with Robert Kuok, whose business interests vary from properties and logistics to hospitality, being named the richest again.

#1 Robert Kuok – US$11.5 Billion, Real Estate And Hospitality Industry

Born and bred in Johor, Kuok has a Bachelor in Arts/Science from Raffles College. Having just turned 100 last year, he is a much-respected businessman in Malaysia and is also known by the moniker, ‘Sugar King’.

This is probably because he had his start trading rice, wheat flour and sugar in Johor Bahru. As the founder, Kuok has led the Kuok Group to be a multinational conglomerate with an expansive presence in six continents.

The Kuok Group portfolio of businesses includes property development, logistics, food, digital infrastructure, hospitality and maritime.

2 Quek Leng Chan – US$8.8 Billion, Banking Industry

Second richest billionaire in Malaysia is banking magnate Quek Leng Chan, who amassed US$8.8 billion of wealth.

Quek is the Executive Chairman of Hong Leong Co., one of the top banks in Malaysia and has been chairing the board for 30 years. His uncle is Kwek Hong Png who founded the Hong Leong Group in Singapore, a multi-conglomerate. At the age of 83 years old, Quek has a background in law and earned his qualification as a barrister in the UK.

3 Lee Yeow Chor and Yeow Seng – US$5.35 Billion, Palm Oil Industry

Following closely behind is Lee Yeow Chor, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IOI Corporation, which is known for its palm plantations business. Lee Shin Cheng, his father, spent his childhood on a rubber plantation and is a highly respected figure known for his charity works after having founded IOI Corporation. He passed at 79 years old in 2019.

Lee is one of the younger billionaires on the list at 57-year-old and has a law qualification from King’s College in London. Together with his sibling Lee Yeow Seng, they manage their father’s businesses.

The IOI Group has stakes in many businesses including property development in overseas. Its core businesses are in palm oil plantation and resource-based manufacturing such as producing oleochemicals, chemicals that come from natural oils and fats.

4 Koon Poh Keong and Siblings – US$5.3 Billion, Heavy Industry

Koon Poh Keong is the Group CEO of Press Metal Group, a company that specialises in aluminium smelting. Perhaps due to the nature of the business being less front-end and more behind-the-scenes, some might not be familiar with Koon. Koon, who is 63 years old, is the youngest in his family out of seven brothers. About 36 years ago, he and his siblings set up Press Metal and had to learn everything about the business from scratch.

Now, the company is worldly-recognised for producing aluminium that is used in the food and beverages industry, technology and by high-speed train companies.

5 Ananda Krishnan – US$4.8 Billion, Telco And Media Industry (Passed Away 28th November 2024)

Ananda Krishnan is known as the person that brought television subscription services Astro to Malaysian households.

The 86-year-old entrepreneur dabbles in many businesses including owning one of the biggest telco companies in the country, Maxis as well as oilfield services provider Bumi Armada.

In 2006, Ananda bought over Aircel, a mobile carrier company that is based in Mumbai, India for a whopping US$800million.

6 Francis Yeoh & Siblings – US$4.7 Billion, Construction & Engineering

Francis Yeoh is the eldest heir of businessman Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded the listed YTL. Yeoh Tiong Lay died in 2017 at the age of 87.

Together with his seven siblings, Francis manages the family’s empire that run the gamut from cements, hotels, property to utilities.

YTL also has stakes in power plant, Power Seraya in Singapore and the Eastern & Oriental Express luxury train.

7 Jeffrey Cheah – US$2.4 Billion, Real Estate

Placing eighth is Jeffrey Cheah, who is the executive chairman of Sunway with a fortune of US$2.4 billion. Jeffrey Cheah, aged 79, is known for developing townships in the country with stakes in property, education, healthcare and hotels.

He is also a philanthropist who offers thousands of education scholarships to Malaysian students.

8 Lim Kok Thay – US$2.2 Billion, Gaming and Hospitality Industry

Lim Kok Thay, 73 is the Chairman of Genting , the only conglomerate which has a licence to operate a casino in Malaysia. Lim is educated in the sciences, specifically civil engineering in the University of London. He is the son of the late Lim Goh Tong who in 1965, had a vision to build a resort on the mountains, known today as Resorts World Genting.

The list of businesses under the Genting corporate umbrella include tourism and hospitality, property, power generation, oil palm plantations and biotechnology.

9 Chia Song Kun – US$1.8 Billion, Agro-Food Industry

Rounding the top 9 list of richest billionaires in Malaysia is 74-year-old Chia Song Kun who founded and is currently serving as the Executive Chairman of seafood trading company QL Resources.

Having grown up in a fishing village in Selangor state, Chia graduated with a degree in Mathematics from University of Malaya and had an academic life as a lecturer in a local university.

Following 11 years of teaching, he ventured on a fish and feed meal business with his family, which grew to QL Resources today. Now, the company is a multi-national agro-food company that is involved in marine products, livestock farming and oil palm.

