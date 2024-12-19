Share

The recent persecution of Fahmi Reza, the legendary graphic designer and activist by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is a sign of rapidly deteriorating freedom of speech in Malaysia. The MCMC has been persecuting Malaysian activists for the past two years of the Anwar regime. The MCMC is stifling free speech and preventing citizens from speaking up against the Madani government’s decisions.

The appointment of Musa Aman as the Governor of Sabah is not doubt very controversial. As you read this, there are protests going on in Kota Kinabalu against the appointment. This is the first time protests have ever occurred over the appointment of a governor.

Malaysian and particularly Sabah citizens have a right to voice their opinions. Fahmi did just that and became another victim of the MCMC, who make daily police reports against Malaysians.

Protests in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Malaysians only know of this report because Fahmi has public support and large following.

Salim Fatah Din was just reappointed chairman of the MCMC. He is a political appointee. This is what happens when political appointees run GLCs and government agencies, they become tainted with their political interests.

Salim was in charge of the MCMC when Reporters Without Borders (WSF) downgraded Malaysia on its Press Freedom Index, by 37 places, last May. The MCMC is destroying freedom of speech and the freedom of the press in Malaysia.

In another 3 years of the Anwar regime, people will not be able to speak freely, in fear of that a ‘radio car will be outside their home’. Very much the stuff that Goebbels would say.

Malaysians must fight for their own freedom of speech, before its totally lost.

