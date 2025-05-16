Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Price's avatar
Bill Price
2h

The so-called royal pardon has been conjured into existence by its constant mention in the press. So far who has actually seen it? Yet, everyone seems to be acting as if it's a real thing. Maybe it does exist, but if it does it should be made public and not just implied and used as some vaporous excuse to spring Mr. Najib from the slammer.

No matter what happens with this specific issue though, comparing PMX's release from prison to Najib's pardon is ridiculous. PMX's 'conviction' was cooked up to remove him from the political sphere. The fact that he was so hastily released when it was politically advantageous is proof that his incarceration was a matter of convenience. Najib's conviction is a different matter and we all know it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture