P Ramasamy

In a recent interview on Al Jazeera’s “101 East,” Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim remarked that certain “progressives” in Malaysia appear to be obsessed with incarcerated former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Anwar emphasized that Najib is currently serving a prison sentence following his conviction in relation to the 1MDB corruption scandal, which involved billions of ringgit in misappropriated funds.

However, Anwar posed a rhetorical question—why is there such an obsession with Najib and the 1MDB scandal, when there have been other corruption cases involving former leaders that are not receiving similar scrutiny?

This framing appears not only disingenuous but distracts from a more pressing issue: the Prime Minister’s own role and actions regarding Najib’s incarceration and pardon process.

In the same interview, Anwar revealed that he was the one who submitted Najib’s royal pardon application to the Federal Territories Pardons Board. He lamented that he found himself in a political dilemma—“damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

However, this apparent dilemma takes a more troubling turn when we consider the subsequent revelations surrounding the existence of a royal addendum—a document reportedly issued by the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong before the end of his term, allegedly recommending that Najib be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The Prime Minister initially refused to disclose the existence of this royal addendum. He only acknowledged it after Najib’s legal team brought it to public attention. This raises a fundamental question: why did Anwar, who now questions others’ “obsession” with Najib, withhold such a crucial piece of information from the public?

If the royal addendum indeed called for Najib to be transferred to house arrest, why has there been such a prolonged delay in implementing this directive? Does this indicate a reluctance on the part of the Madani government to respect the wishes of the former King? Is political expediency overriding due process and royal advice?

It is deeply troubling that Anwar, having personally submitted the pardon application, also appears to have played a role in obscuring information related to the royal addendum. When cornered with evidence, he conceded—but not voluntarily, and certainly not transparently. Given these developments, it is legitimate to ask: who is truly obsessed with Najib? Anwar’s actions suggest that he is more entangled in Najib’s fate than anyone else.

Furthermore, seeking a royal pardon for Najib does not constitute an obsession. Was the public’s demand for Anwar’s own royal pardon—when he was once imprisoned—not equally passionate and insistent? Did that amount to an unhealthy obsession? Or was it viewed as a pursuit of justice? If so, then surely the same consideration should apply to Najib, regardless of one’s personal stance on his guilt or innocence.

It is also worth questioning whether there is fear within the ruling coalition that Najib’s release—even if under house arrest—might disrupt the current political balance or threaten Anwar’s position. Could this fear be why certain UMNO leaders, now part of the government, appear muted in their efforts to advocate for Najib?

The Prime Minister should refrain from making sweeping, unsubstantiated statements accusing others of obsession. The demand for a royal pardon or for house arrest—as reportedly stipulated by a royal addendum—stems not from obsession, but from principle, legal consistency, and political fairness.

A royal pardon, as in Anwar’s case, does not erase a criminal conviction. It is a gesture of clemency, not exoneration. If such clemency could be extended to Anwar, why is it considered problematic to consider the same for Najib?

Perhaps Anwar’s real difficulty lies not in the principle of pardon, but in dealing with the political implications of Najib’s potential release. And in that sense, it may very well be that Anwar himself is the one most preoccupied—if not obsessed—with Najib.

