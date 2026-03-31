Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Paul Warren's avatar
Paul Warren
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Beggars wait on benefactors to drop their giving. Some wait as a matter of right. Minorities go out to get what they have. They end up with more. So what's the complaint?

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