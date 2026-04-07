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As someone who grew up glued to the television and newspapers for Yuri Gagarin’s flight in 1961, Alan Shepard’s suborbital hop, John Glenn’s orbit, and every nail-biting moment of the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, and Shuttle eras, I admit I am biased.

Space travel once felt special. It was risky, and an exploration of a new frontier. For me, Artemis II is somewhat a repeat of Apollo 8, but lacking the same sense of pushing towards a new frontier.

Apollo 8, which lifted off on December 21, 1968, carried three men Frank Borman, Jim Lovell, and Bill Ander on humanity’s first journey away from the Earth to the Moon. After reaching the Moon, the crew executed a critical lunar orbit insertion burn, circling the Moon ten times before performing another precise burn to leave lunar orbit and head home.

The knowledge of physics and engineering required was phenomenal for the time. The Apollo Guidance Computer ran at just 1.024 to 2.048 MHz, with only 4 KB of RAM and 72 KB of ROM, something less powerful than a basic TRS-80 home computer from the early 1970s. Yet it handled multitasking flawlessly for navigation, guidance, and control. Everything else in Apollo came from late-1960s technology. This included slide rules, Texas Instruments hand calculators, and sheer human ingenuity under immense pressure.

In contrast, Artemis II launched on April 1, 2026 benefits from nearly 70 years of accumulated spaceflight experience and 2020s technology. Its computers are orders of magnitude faster and more capable, with far better redundancy, modern avionics, improved life support, and advanced communications. The mission can be largely pre-programmed, turning the astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen into highly trained passengers who monitor systems and make observations rather than actively piloting every critical burn.

To be fair, NASA designed Artemis II this way on purpose. It is a deliberate, conservative test flight of the new Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft. The goal is not to repeat 1968 heroics but to prove hardware and procedures for future sustainable lunar exploration, starting with landings on later missions.

The crew will travel farther from Earth than any humans since Apollo 13, break distance records, observe the lunar far side up close, and test deep-space operations in a relatively safe profile. Yet the key difference remains striking.

Apollo 8 had to perform complex maneuvers: a translunar injection, a lunar orbit insertion burn to slow down and be captured by the Moon’s gravity, ten orbits, and then a trans-Earth injection burn to escape lunar orbit. Artemis II follows a hybrid free-return trajectory. After a translunar injection burn, the spacecraft will fly past the Moon sling shotting around its far side using the Moon’s gravity alone before naturally curving back toward Earth, as guided by the laws of physics predict.

No lunar orbit insertion. No tricky burn to leave orbit. The laws of physics do most of the work, with minimal need for active crew intervention in the core trajectory. This makes Artemis II feel more like an advanced space tourism demonstration than the bold exploration of Apollo 8. It shows how far automation and precise trajectory planning have come: a multi-billion-dollar NASA mission where the path is so well understood that the crew largely rides the physics home. In that sense, it shares a philosophical similarity with private flights like Blue Origin’s NS-31 all-female suborbital mission in 2025—both highlight how much of the flying can now be handled by systems rather than pilots. Artemis II is obviously on a vastly different scale with a 10-day deep-space journey versus an 11-minute hop, but the shift toward passengers verifying pre-planned journeys is noticeable.

Artemis II mission shares some similarities with the Blue Origin NS-31 “bimbo mission”, which took Lauren Sanchez (Jeff Bezo’s wife), with an all-female crew including Lauren Sánchez, NASA aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, singer Katy Perry, producer Kerianne Flynn, activist Amanda Nguyen, and journalist Gayle King.

A contrasting summary of the Apollo 8 and Artemis II missions are below:

As a baby-boomer, I’m genuinely thrilled to see humans returning to lunar space after more than half a century. The images and observations from Artemis II will be valuable, and the mission is an important stepping stone. But I cannot shake the feeling that it has taken 58 years to reach the Artemis II mission and that we’re playing it remarkably safe compared to the audacious risks and raw innovation of Apollo 8.

The “new tricks” that once made my heart race just aren’t there in the same way. Here’s hoping Artemis III and the missions beyond recapture some of that old Apollo spirit: bolder maneuvers, higher stakes, and the unmistakable thrill of truly expanding humanity’s reach into the cosmos.

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