Just recently a 5 percent sales tax has been imposed upon imported avocados. It’s become a political issue. However, there are very good reasons that imported avocadoes should be made more expensive.

By the way, in most economics, tariffs are levied on imports, while sales tax collected levied on the sale of good, based upon general classes at the retail level. The imposition of a sales tax exclusively on imported avocado is a very novel move. However, this will no doubt cause some confusion at some retail outlets, as not all avocados are imported. There is limited local production in Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah.

The bulk of Malaysian’s demand for avocados are imported from Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Kenya. Because they are shipped across far distances, and marketed as niche products, the price of an avocado may range between RM 4-8 a-piece, especially in cities like Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

This gives the impression that avocados in Malaysia are reserved for the rich only. However, in the rest of the world, avocados are the new health food and used in many foods, including salads. Avocados are considered one of the superfoods.

In Lotus Thailand 2-piece cost Baht 55 (that’s around RM 3 per piece). You can buy avocadoes much cheaper in wet markets. In Thailand avocadoes are grown in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Nakhon Ratchasima, with a climate not much different from northern Malaysia. Thai avocadoes are creamy and rich. Varieties like Haas, 7&8, Peterson, and Buccaneer all grow well.

In Indonesia avocados are a plenty, introduced as a crop by the Spanish back in the 1700s. Avocados are produced in Jawa Timur, and Sukabumi (a beautiful place for cultivating fruit just like Cameron Highlands).

The local Malaysian market for avocadoes can be greatly expanded if assistance and guidance is given to rural communities to develop avocado as a new crop. This could come under the guise of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI), liaising with various state Agricultural Departments to act as extension advisors to local communities. May RM13 (13th Malaysian Plan) could allocate some irrigation and drainage infrastructure funds and microfinance made available to potential young farmers. The Ministry of Agriculture could go back to promoting agriculture as a business opportunity, particularly fruit production and market gardening as market opportunities.

This is a good project for communities.

This can go much further, people in community colleges and TVET institutes could be taught how to make and sell Es Teler as a new desert. First in start-ups around the country are set to make a market ‘killing’. For those who don’t know, Es Teler is a shaved ice desert with avocado, coconut meat slices, jackfruit, and grass jelly, sweetened with condensed milk. Make this product a success and the demand of local avocadoes with no sales tax will greatly increase.

Es Teler a popular desert in Indoensia

This is how we can add value to the agricultural sector and alleviate poverty. Put this project into the hands of smallholders, not some fat GLC that will squander all the funds.

As avocados are also grown and exported from California, placing another “non-tariff” barrier on produce that could potentially be imported from the United States, the newly announced SST may not help the trade talks with the United States.

