Why Malaysian management education lags behind
Education must be engulfed within a passion for the subject rather than just taught for financial profits
MANY Malaysian students pursue some form of management studies at universities. These include BBAs, MBAs, DBAs, and qualifications regarding entrepreneurship.
The problem with such degrees is that they don’t necessarily lead to employment, where many graduates remain unemployed for longer periods than graduates in science-related courses.
There are a number of weaknesses within management qualifications in Malaysia. These problems range from the materials contained within the courses offered, the methods of teaching, and the experience of those who teach these qualifications.
Curriculum
Traditionally, a university faculty would spend a great deal of effort on developing a new curriculum. Most often, the process would take a year or more and cost the salaries of one or two senior academics.
However, in Malaysia, many, if not most, universities take shortcuts by ‘cutting and pasting’ bits and pieces of other university curricula with similar courses.
Sometimes, Malaysian academic staff recycle material from another university that is serving a market in a different culture and economy.
For example, curricula developed in the urban United States, UK, or Australia will be post-industrial rather than those of a developing economy like Malaysia. This will have a great effect on material content and may not be suitable for Malaysian cohorts.
In an overseas university, a new curriculum might be developed by very senior and experienced academics. In Malaysia, junior academics will be requested to undertake the task.
Within the entrepreneurship domain, there is more teaching about what entrepreneurship is rather than how to become an entrepreneur. Many of these courses will include standard management subjects to fill in the course.
Method of teaching
Business subjects tend to be taught in Malaysia through textbooks. A particular textbook is usually set for a course subject. So, students will most likely be obligated to buy many textbooks throughout their course of studies.
Exam questions are most often taken from textbook content, which restricts the scope of studies, discouraging students from seeking information further afield.
Management subjects tend to be restricted to classrooms where the educational support structure is minimal.
Facilities like management behavioural laboratories are absent, thus students tend to rely upon textbook-based structured teaching.
In entrepreneurship, start-up labs may exist. However, virtually none of them are connected to any group of practademics who can guide students to a start-up.
Those who teach management
In Malaysia, those who teach management subjects at universities tend to be full-time academics with no working business experience.
Making nasi lemak at home for sale at the pasar malam is excluded. In addition, there are many staff teaching changes within faculties, so lecturers are hindered from becoming experts in any field. One semester, a lecturer may teach human resources and the next semester transfer to marketing.
Coupled with textbook-based approaches to teaching led by inexperienced staff, a business subject may just become a chapter-by-chapter reading session based on textbook PowerPoint slides.
Other impediments
Staff have little time to immerse themselves in the depth of the subjects they teach. An academic is smothered by writing up things like staff attendance, confirmation of what was covered within the class,
Outcome-Based Education (OBE) requirements are based upon Bloom’s Taxonomy, which is not an evidence-based theory and may be outdated in online societies. Academics may also have to follow ISO guidelines if their faculty has accreditation.
Given the faculty requirements for academic staff to meet the above requirements, there is no room left for staff to prepare innovative classroom activities.
Such is the plight of Malaysian business education, where it needs to follow textbook theories, excluding useful local business theories.
Management education in Malaysia lacks the passion that academics need to exhibit and pass on to students in their classes. There is very little to inspire students today in business courses.
Business degrees tend to be an afterthought within many universities and are seen as a cash cow, due to low start-up and operating costs. Students today are the victims of this. – May 6, 2026
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The enduring challenges of higher education, particularly that pursued at foreign institutions—arise less from the quality of curricula or the developmental stage of the receiving nation than from the intrinsic motivations and aptitudes of the students themselves. True education, as distinct from mere academic credentialing, demands a capacity for synthesis, adaptation, and practical application that transcends rote mastery.
Consider medicine: few question the value of degrees earned in the United Kingdom, the United States, or India when their holders return to countries such as Malaysia. The successful transplantation of advanced medical knowledge requires not only technical proficiency but a deeper intellectual dexterity, an ability to modify, contextualize, and innovate upon received wisdom. Asian students often excel in the disciplined absorption of information through rote learning, yet this strength alone proves insufficient without the complementary talent for creative application.
In the realm of management and business education, the contrast is stark. During Malaysia’s rapid industrialization in the 1980s, many of the most astute and ambitious minds deliberately eschewed Anglo-American universities. They gravitated instead toward German and Japanese institutions, where management training was rigorously grounded in practice. Some pursued “sandwich” programs in Germany, dividing their time between lecture halls and the factory floor, acquiring an intimate understanding of industrial reality rather than abstract theory. Political and ethnic barriers amongst all three races in Malaysia-not just the common bogey-has been a hinderance to merit based employing the right person for the right job.
Malaysia, tethered to its British colonial inheritance, largely ignored these more pragmatic models. It continued to venerate institutions such as the London School of Economics, whose elegant theorems often bore little resemblance to the centuries-old commercial customs, relational networks, and operational realities of the local economy. What proved incisive in Western contexts frequently proved ornamental, or even counterproductive, in Southeast Asia.
This preference reflects a deeper cultural phenomenon: a persistent cringe toward inherited prestige, an attachment to familiar forms and foreign cachet even when they have outlived their relevance. Too many in the educated classes advance not through demonstrated mastery of their environment, but via social pedigree, personal connections, and the totemic power of overseas qualifications. Such degrees often sit upon local realities as incongruously as a Hermès handbag paired with rubber clogs, symbols of status detached from function, markers of aspiration mismatched to the actual terrain of economic life.
In sum, the persistent gap between educational investment and developmental outcomes in Malaysia stems not primarily from deficiencies in foreign knowledge itself, but from a recurring failure to prioritize intellectual agency, contextual discernment, and practical congruence over credentials and inherited prestige.
Is education is just a transmission of information from lecturer to students?
. "Teachers and administrators sleepwalk through their responsibilities, dulled and discouraged by the endless pressures and problems." ~ David Perkins, author of Making learning whole, how seven principles of teaching can transform education,Learning at work,
Archimedes Bathtub: The art and logic of breakthrough thinking,the thinking classroom Outsmarting IQ, the intelligent eye:learning to think by looking at art. And more.
There is no fire of passion burning in most teachers employed in the universities these days. "The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." ~ William Arthur Ward(1921-1994) He also said:
“The adventure of life is to learn. The purpose of life is to grow. The nature of life is to change. The challenge of life is to overcome.” How can students in his classroom or lecture room not be inspired and be translated to a higher plateau of learning?
There are endless opportunities to do business in this country and be rewarded, if the eyes can see. For example, there are some 21,000 tons of food wasted in the city of Kuala Lumpur daily. More so during the fasting month. From this waste in food , there are opening to solve and reduce or prevent this wastage from happening.
My own experience in managing food waste comes from observation. One example, why do farmers harvest fruits which are still underripe and send to customers? Profit, avocado or pineapple or papaya which are not ready for eating are heavier and weight more, but they are deficient in vitamins, minerals and sweetness and tasteless. But the hotel buys them, as they can last longer and prolong shelf life. Such under ripe fruits are often thrown away because they are terrible to our taste buds. To prevent this tragic waste of fruits- the hotel can order food to stock up by selling the buffet first. Like budget airline presell the tickets months before travelling. Let the customers pay for the food booking first. They can resell the meal ticket for higher price later, if they can’t be present on the day of the meals.
Farmers can create a software to broadcast the quality and quantity of the fruits harvest with the window of a few days when the fruits are most delicious to consume. In this way, there is no need to keep stock waiting for consumers to buy, Just in time management style practices by Toyota manufacturing can be used in the management of production and sale and transportation of food, this move will drastically reduce or prevent the large scale of food waste for the whole society. Restaurants also can use the same philosophy to control and regulate food waste. Restaurants can discourage walk in customers by offering early bird booking by reduction of meal price. Walk in customers pay higher price, as the hours of eating is unpredictable. And the cook has to stand by ready to cook. The ingredients of the meals ordered may not be available. So the advanced booking of meals, solve the challenges of stocking raw or unripe fruits, reduce wastage in over supply of stock up food ingredients such as meats, fruits, vegetables, sea food etc. This reduce long waiting during unpredictable peak hours. The government can pass laws that penalize food waste, that is not consume. Why cannot any university teach such course to potential students? Lack of vision and talent to spot business opportunity when they are everywhere screaming to get attention.
"Teaching is the only major occupation of man for which we have not yet developed tools that make an average person capable of competence and performance. In teaching we rely on the 'naturals,' the ones who somehow know how to teach." ~ Peter Drucker( 19 Nov 1909-11 Nov 2005)
Finally, "The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery." ~
Mark Van Doren ( 13 June 1894-10 Dec 1972)
not a process to help a student to secure a piece of paper to enhance employment front.
Jordan9tan@yahoo.com