Over the last few days, Anwar has been making a number of comments very unusual for a prime minister who claims to have a secure position.

Just a couple of days ago, Anwar said that those against him should table a no confidence vote in him if they dare. The only issue is that its not the parliamentary parties and its members who are dissatisfied with Anwar. It’s the people outside of parliament. When has there ever been a vote of no confidence in a Malaysian prime minister in parliament anyway?

Anwar also made an absurd comment that “If I steal the people’s money, then how can they call me to step down”. Why would a prime minister talk like this?

During prime minister Anwar Ibrahim’s working visit to Penang over the weekend, all he talked about was the “Turun Anwar” rally. He is obsessed.

Deja Vu

Then we start returning to the past. The same government narratives are returning that the old Najib Razak regime used on the people before the BERSIH 2.0 rally in 2011. More than one week out from the scheduled June 26 rally, the chief secretary of the government Shamsul Abu Bakar has reminded civil servants not to participate in the rally as it was inappropriate for civil servants to join such as gathering as it is inconsistent with the principle of “Loyalty to King and Country”, as enshrined in Rukun Negara.

The rally is being painted as a small group of subversives aiming to reverse what they couldn’t achieve through the ballot box, forgetting Anwar never won any peoples’ mandate at the last general election. PKR only achieved 15 percent of the national vote.

Déjà vu. Anwar Ibrahim once a man championing rallies, is using the same narratives that his predecessors used.

Pro-government news portals like FMT are running headlines like “PN rally not enough to oust Anwar, says veteran newsman” and “Anwar should stay on as PM for political stability, says Rafizi” point to the anxiousness of Anwar and his people. Analysts are coming out of the wood to condemn the rally.

The authorities have already said they are sending 2,000 police to the rally. No one knows how the police will react to the rally. During Najib’s time ‘tear gas’ was shot into the crowd by police.

The ‘Turun Anwar’ rally is certainly déjà vu for Anwar, only the places are changed. Anwar is not fighting the oppressor as before. Anwar this time around is perceived as the oppressor. Anwar is no more a ‘reformasi man’ but a man protecting the ‘Malay elite’.

Anwar is yet to understand this rally is really about. The morals of a leader. What was BERSIH 2.0 about? The same thing.

Whether you agree in rallies or not, Anwar’s conduct has brought political instability to the nation. Any prime minister who has created such a predicament must re-access. Otherwise Malaysia will face increasing political instability as his term continues.

Politicians usually become the same as what they once fought against.

