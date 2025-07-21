Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Arun Paul
#TurunAnwar

If you are indignant, and that your precious vote has been repurposed for the profit of the few, for the elites, then what you should do, at the very least, is to SHOW UP! Show your DISPLEASURE!

Leave the outcome to providence. Surely when someone pricks you, your natural reflex is to scream PAIN! That isn't Drama..its being Real. Make the EXPRESSION, be sincere without the expectation of a desired outcome. Leave the Mystery and MAGIC to Life.

See you at SOGO@2pm, the 26th of July, 2025

