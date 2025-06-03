Share

Why Anwar Ibrahim became prime minister, most believed that his government would follow a reform agenda. Anwar would be a disruptor, who would change the structure of society around, where power would come back to the people.

However, as time went on, disappointment rose, leaving only ‘Anwar apologists’ maintaining hope that one day the reform agenda would be rolled out.

This wasn’t the case. The Anwar administration more or less continued the Ismail Sabri trajectory, where it was just starting to focus on Private-public partnerships, digitalization in the form of e-government.

This was all stepped up when Anwar became prime minister. Anwar at the launch of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Malaysia (Malaysia Centre 4IR) in May 2023 with the WEF president Borge Brende said the World Economic Forum global ecosystem would play a crucial role in driving the advancement of the digital economy in Malaysia. He wasn’t wrong.

When you look at what ministries are doing, their consultants are not local think tanks, but consultants linked with the WEF. Basically, the WEF is making much of the government’s public policy today. The WEF has immense influence on government today.

The WEF website indicates that Nurul Izzah Anwar has been active in WEF projects in Malaysia for the last could of years. In Anwar’s current cabinet, there are at least half a dozen ministers in cabinet who are members of the WEF. Tengku Zafrul Aziz has been speaking and attending WEF meetings for years. Membership of the WEF is not just restricted to PKR, there are many UMNO members as well. The objective of the WEF has been to infiltrate leadership and cabinets around the world. In Malaysia, the WEF has succeeded.

You can now see the influence of WEF policies and ideas in Malaysian public policy today. Concepts like ‘net-zero’, ‘ESG’, digital ids, and even the groundwork for 15 minute cities is being implemented. You can also see strategic partners of the WEF BlackRock taking up equity in some of Malaysia’s strategic assets – airports. Why does Malaysia need to have a fire sale of a profitable asset at this time?

Even Malaysian ministries, GLCs and agencies are members of the WEF today. These include MITI, EPF, Petronas, Sime Darby, PNB, and Khazanah, the cream of Malaysia’s economic engine drivers.

Current economic policy is focused upon building up corporate economics. Policies that enhance community power and wealth are ostentatiously missing from Madani economics. Madani is not tackling national debt and increasing it to introduce programs no one (no matter what party they voted for) voted for. There is no mandate from the people for these policies.

The WEF is not a democratic organization. Its run by a family, billionaires and corporations that now influence Malaysia’s public policy in a massive way. Bill Gates and George Soros types now have a great influence upon Malaysian public policy. This is all being deflected from public attention by the shenanigans that roll out in the news each day.

Madani has not brought reformasi to Malaysia. However, Madani is bringing to Malaysia a new form of colonisation, where the WEF is becoming the new colonial master.

Who voted for this?

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: