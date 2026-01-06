Murray Hunter

In the United States larger numbers of students are questioning the need for degrees. This is prompted by the increasingly high cost of degree programs and the resulting debt students are left with when they graduate or leave their programs. The real culprit in this is our education loan system. If schools can have third parties pay student fees and tuition then there is no incentive to control prices. In addition our loan system pays for degrees that might be worth something upon completion as well as those that are worthless; but both result in the same debt. Graduates with worthwhile degrees may be able to pay off their debt, others with degrees in things like modern dance, ethnic studies, LGBTQ art and the like will find themselves living at the bottom of an avalanche of economic misery for the rest of their lives. To fix this the government (in the United States, I don't know how other countries do it) could list degree programs the economy needs and provide loans for those only. Students who want to study in programs not on the list would have to fend for themselves in paying for them. Eliminating the third-party from the loan system would force schools into a 'come-to-Jesus' moment as far as their costs are concerned.

