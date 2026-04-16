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Tragedy & Hope in 21st C.'s avatar
Tragedy & Hope in 21st C.
1h

This is so wrong that it could hardly be more wrong. As someone who was educated in both the natural sciences and the humanities, I have to say that without a strong humanities foundation, society will become just a bunch of mindless idiots with nice gadgets. The classical studies especially are indispensable. If they had not been driven out of high school education, a pathological liar and opportunistic imbecile would not have become the U.S. president. Well, the educational system was shaped to produce exactly what it produces, and here we are.

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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
2h

The distinction between an academic orientation and a genuine education is not merely semantic; it marks two fundamentally divergent understandings of what learning is for. Nowhere is this contrast more sharply drawn than in Malaysia, and nowhere does it find clearer expression than in the country’s legal profession, which supplies its lawyers and judges.

Like the United States before it, Malaysia absorbed waves of ambitious migrants who carried with them a distinctly pragmatic conception of education, one forged in the Chinese tradition that sees scholarship chiefly as a route to material success.

The Indian community, arriving with its own aspirations, viewed higher qualifications as a means of slipping the ancient constraints of caste and class. For a time the strategy appeared to work. Yet the calculus changed when Western governments, notably those of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, discovered that foreign students could be charged full fees for their vanity (as opposed to their desire for education) while domestic students continued to receive subsidies.

Universities, once institutions of inquiry, were quietly transformed into degree factories that sold prestige rather than cultivated understanding. Entry standards were lowered across the board, with new side-doors, affirmative-action pathways among them, opened to women and minorities on much the same commercial terms. The result was a credentialing industry rather than an educational one.

Today, outside a small handful of exceptions, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, and China, few universities in the developed world retain the rigour that once defined them. A single documentary, "College Admission Blues", is enough to illustrate how thoroughly the system has been gamed.

The professoriate itself reflects the decline: many now hold doctorates of modest quality, often completed under the indulgent supervision of senior academics whose own careers depended on successful student outcomes. In Australia, an ABC investigation in 2005 revealed that more than a third of doctoral theses in fields such as women’s studies, gender studies, multicultural studies, and domestic-violence research had been shepherded from inception to completion by supervisors with a direct stake in the result. The practice, it seems, runs deeper still.

In Malaysia the outward signs of this academic culture are particularly visible. Scholars accumulate titles with almost talismanic zeal, Dr Professor Tan Sri, followed by strings of honorary letters that stretch across the page, yet the substance of learning often remains elusive.

Most governments, Malaysia’s included, appear to believe that education can be advanced simply by erecting new campuses and importing academics who have struggled to find employment in their countries of origin. The West has followed the same path, mistaking expenditure on buildings and imported personnel for genuine advancement. To ape that model is not progress; it is a recipe for mediocrity.

A Malaysian journalist and writer, Joe Fernandez of Sabah recently distilled the problem with refreshing directness. A law degree, he observed, does not make one a lawyer; at best it equips one to teach. The proper preparation for legal practice lies elsewhere. He advocates reviving an older, more demanding route: mature candidates drawn from the ranks of teachers, police officers, law clerks, and public servants should serve a structured apprenticeship under an admitted practitioner, followed by a rigorous examination in core subjects. Only then would admission to the bar be granted.

Precedent and legal authority for such a pathway exist; what stands in its way is the uncomfortable prospect of exposing the very incompetence that now pervades the profession. Whether Malaysia, or any jurisdiction caught in the same trap, will have the courage to choose substance over credential remains an open question.

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