Just after the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was at Mar-a-Lagi talking about a peace with US President Donald Trump, elements within the Ukraine armed forces with assistance from British intelligence (not fully substantiated) launched a drone attack targeting Russian President Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region on the night of December 28-29.

This drone attack on Putin’s residence involved 91 drones according to Russian media, which were all reported intercepted. Ukraine has strongly denied such claims, calling it a fabrication to undermine peace negotiations. However, its clear a third party most probably rogue elements within the Ukrainian military with some “European” collaborations are trying to sabotage any plans. RT claims the Russian authorities found a flight plan file in the drone wreckage to prove the origin of the attack.

Just a couple of days after the attempted attack on Putin’s residence, there was a deadly attack on the village of Khorly involving multiple drones killing at least 24 and injuring 50 people according to RT.

These aggressions pose critical threats to the sovereignty of Russia and call for conventional weapon retaliation.

This comes at a time when analysts believe that real substantive negotiations are now taking place between the US and Ukraine.

It is clear now that there is friction within the leadership and military inside Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky may not completely control what is ‘happening on the ground’. There is also the possibility that these are false flag attacks to provoke Russia to ‘take out’ command and control centres, including Zelensky in Ukraine.

This is all risking potential Russian retaliation against western Europe, if it can be proven there was direct involvement. Although the recent attacks in Russian have not crossed any Russian nuclear doctrine red lines, conventional retaliation is not out of the question. Russian hypersonic multi-warhead Oresknik missiles even with conventional warheads could cause much devastation and panic on any city targeted. Ukrainian attacks on Russia have potentially put the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in danger. To date Russia has mostly targeted infrastructure.

Much of the western media has amplified the narratives of some western leaders portraying Putin as a ‘madman’. French officials close to French President Emmanual Macron have described Putin’s pre-invasion speeches as paranoid, while the Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski repeatedly referred to a British saying that leaders ‘go mad’ after long periods in power. Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson exemplified the myth of Putin as ‘irrational’.

Its ironical, that the same man is the only person standing in between restraint and retaliating against western Europe. Its not Putin who is the ‘madman’, its those who are provoking his patience today.

There are leaders in western Europe that are intent on pushing the world towards war.

We must become very concerned about European aggression towards Russia today. They are playing Russian roulette.