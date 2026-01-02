Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nobody's avatar
nobody
1d

Totally agree. Russian roulette is a dangerous game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geopolitics in Plain Sight's avatar
Geopolitics in Plain Sight
1d

What matters to Putin?

Check this out!

https://substack.com/@geopoliticsinplainsight/note/c-194304634?r=72pxma&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Hunter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture