Dr Zaliha Mustafa some months ago accepted the challenge to build a smart city in Malaysia some months ago. Everything will be planned to be within 15 minutes of the 10,000 civil servants who will live there, but its not called a 15 minute city.

More money has been spent building the Madani brand than the last two prime ministers combined. And Mr Madani has become synonymous with the man himself. However, marketing consultants haven’t factored in the results of a pending civil case that Mr Madani himself is trying so hard to block.

If the case goes ahead and is won in the favour of the plaintiff, then future residents will live in a city with a name synonymous with some unsavoury things. If, so the creators of the concept could quickly plant pandan plants around the town and call it Kota Pandani.

Kota Madani is being built through a public-private partnership right out of the WEF playbook. However, upon close inspection it’s really a public-public partnership, because the major developers are Petronas. Kota Madani is really a government project through a mis-mash of GLCs.

The main developers are the financiers. It will construction contractors that will do all the grunt work on the ground. Since the project is a private initiative, then there is no need for any public tenders or selected tenders by invitation only.

Its going to be a fun place. With vehicles parked underground, after heavy tropical rains, they are going to get flooded. Its also going to be fun walking to the mosque and shops in 32 degrees in the mid-day sun. It’s going to be a green low-carbon experience. When the sun goes down, so does the electricity.

Residents are going to be continually watched on CCTV, their electricity, water usage and waste monitored.

The government intends to lease out the 10,000 homes. They call it vertical housing. This is a glorified name for high rise apartments. Attractive for civil servants to stay in during the week and go home on weekends.

The reality

Kota Madani will not even start if the decision of a up coming civil case against Mr Madani goes the wrong way for him. That may require a quick name change.

As on prior projects using a similar model (see the Unimap campus at Titi Tinggi Perlis) the finish of the construction was poor and important utilities such as water supply pipes just weren’t adequate for demand.

Leasing will mean the occupants won’t have any stake in the apartments they lease and wont look after it like their own properties. They have no commitment to the properties. Wear and tear without maintenance will destroy the standard of living drastically, after the first couple of years. People who rent never look after properties like people who own.

If standards are allowed to fall, then the image of the project will suffer and potential tenants will look for alternative solutions.

Given Malaysia’s track record on similar projects, Kota Madani could become a white elephant. It will risk becoming a joke around Putra Jaya and place of ridicule.

The challenge is ahead for the developer, even before a shovel of earth is even moved.

