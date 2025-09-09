Share

Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin just released his written judgement on the acquittal of Yusoff Rawther on drugs and imitation gun charges. This important judgement is not being reported by the mainstream media. The written judgement highlights weaknesses in police procedures and puts the whole police force under a cloud.

Judge Muhammad Jamil dismissed the case ruling that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case, and consequently acquitted Yusoff Rawther, who had been on remand in Kajang Prison’s death row.

The ruling in Bahasa Malaysia said that the court rejected any presumption the accused has exclusive control over the car or the exhibits (drugs and imitation gun). The reason was there was a nine hour gap between when Yusoff Rawther parked the car and when the police arrived. The police tip-off included unusually specific information such as car model, colour, number plate, and specific location. The accused was outside the car when detained, where both the remote and manual keys could not open the driver’s door.

The judgement stated that the facts left a reasonable possibility that someone else had accessed the parked car and placed the drugs and imitation gun inside.

Without any proof of knowledge, possession could not be established for either charge, so any trafficking presumption under section 37(da) of the Dangerous Druges Act, which potentially carries the death penalty could not be invoked.

The accused alleged he was framed by Anwar Ibrahim and his former political secretary Farnash Wafa Salvador. The judge treated this as specifically important, which obliges the prosecution and police to verify whether the allegation is true or false.

The failure of the investigating officers to probe the allegation naming Anwar and Farhash undermined the right to a fair trial and amounted to a miscarriage of justice.

The judge added that proper investigation protects both sides: if the allegation is true, the accused is vindicated; if false, Anwar and Farhash would be cleared. The investigating officers did not investigate Anwar and Farhash, where no fingerprint dusting was done on the imitation gun or door handles. Consequently, the investigation was found to be incomplete, prejudicing a fair trial and constituting a miscarriage of justice.

The accused was discharged and acquitted without the need to put up any defence.

Just after Yusoff Rawther’s acquittal, the former IGP of police Razarudin Husain, who incidentally in 2024 called a press conference declaring the writer to be a fugitive, said the police will enhance their investigation procedures and internal evaluation methods. The public have heard nothing of any such police reforms either by the current IGP Mohd Khalid Ismail or home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

With the written judgement now out, police credibility is at stake. The fact the Attorney General has filed an appeal of the judgement on June16 looks more like persecution than upholding the rule of law.

