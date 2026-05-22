Share

The chessboard of Northeast Asia is moving again. Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly preparing a trip to Pyongyang as early as next week, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. This would come hot on the heels of Xi hosting back-to-back summits with US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, with Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic also heading to Beijing soon.

The timing is no coincidence. It signals Beijing’s determination to reassert its influence over the Korean peninsula at a moment when old alliances are being tested and new ones quietly forged.

Sources cited by Yonhap suggest Xi could travel later this month or in early June. One insider even floated the idea that the Chinese leader might position himself as a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun played it cool when asked, offering the standard line about China and North Korea being “good friends and close neighbours” with ongoing friendly exchanges. On denuclearisation, he reiterated China’s consistent policy while vaguely promising a “constructive role.”

This follows closely on Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s April visit to Pyongyang — his first since 2019 — where he met not just his counterpart but Kim Jong-un himself. Wang’s message was clear: in a turbulent world, Beijing and Pyongyang should protect each other’s core interests and coordinate more closely on global issues.

If Xi goes ahead, this would be only his second visit to North Korea as China’s top leader, after the landmark 2019 trip. It would underscore how the once-frosty relationship has thawed significantly since the Covid years, when borders slammed shut and ties cooled.

China remains North Korea’s economic lifeline and primary political backer. Direct flights and passenger trains have resumed. Before the pandemic, Chinese tourists dominated whatever passed for North Korean tourism. Now, Pyongyang is cautiously reopening — but selectively. So far, only Russians have been welcomed with open arms, while the broader world stays locked out.

Last September, Kim Jong-un stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Xi and Putin at a major military parade in Beijing, a powerful visual of the emerging authoritarian axis. A fresh joint statement after this week’s Xi-Putin summit doubled down on their shared rejection of sanctions, isolation, and military pressure against North Korea.

Trump, ever the dealmaker, has kept channels open with Kim. He claimed to have stayed in touch even during his recent Beijing visit and has repeatedly signalled willingness for more talks. The May 14 Xi-Trump summit touched on the peninsula, but details remain thin. The White House readout simply noted agreement on the goal of de-nuclearisation — the usual diplomatic placeholder.

South Korea is watching closely. The presidential office says it is “monitoring” developments and hopes China can play a positive role. Seoul has been struggling to break the ice with Pyongyang after years of hostility. North Korea’s late 2023 declaration that the two Koreas are now “hostile states” marked a formal rupture. South Korea’s recent unification white paper — acknowledging the two as separate states — represents a pragmatic, if reluctant, pivot toward coexistence with a nuclear-armed neighbour.

President Lee Jae-myung’s early January trip to China helped rebuild some diplomatic bridges with Beijing, but Xi stopped short of strongly endorsing immediate denuclearisation. Notably, China has quietly dropped the phrase “denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula” from many of its official documents since around 2022.

This isn’t just another diplomatic visit. In a region where great power competition is intensifying, Xi’s potential trip to Pyongyang serves multiple purposes: reinforcing China’s role as the indispensable player on the peninsula, signalling to Washington and Seoul that Beijing holds significant cards, and deepening strategic coordination with a neighbour that has become more useful than ever in an era of strategic rivalry.

The coming weeks could reveal whether this is merely a warming of old ties — or the opening move in a more complex geopolitical game.