Gopal Raj Kumar
13h

Entities beholden to the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a CIA-backed entity of profoundly undemocratic and ideologically noxious character, such as Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, now face existential peril from the Trump administration's recalibrated security paradigm. Japan and South Korea were subsumed entirely,lock, stock, and barrel, by the United States in the aftermath of wars where American intervention proved decisive. Malaysia, meanwhile, fell prey to the 1998 "Reformasi" uprising orchestrated by Anwar Ibrahim, which eviscerated the nation's sovereignty, abetted by Australia in its role as Washington's erstwhile "deputy sheriff" in the Asia-Pacific theater. Included in this unholy orchestra of destabilization is George Soros and his 'open societies foundation'.

Yet, this edifice of influence teeters on the brink, assailed by Trump's own apparatus of statecraft. As articulated by Tulsi Gabbard, embodying Trump's avowed foreign policy doctrine, the NED's regime-change machinations have perversely transmuted erstwhile allies into adversaries. Gabbard elucidates: "We now harbor more enemies among those who were once friends, courtesy of regime change. We shall rectify this folly." Consequently, the cadre of proxiesincluding figures like Murray Hunter and the legion of anti-Malay, anti-Islamic, and anti-democratic agitators exemplified by Bersih, find themselves imperiled, and rightly so.

The much-vaunted "pivot to Asia" assumes a radically divergent purpose under this dispensation, far removed from the fevered fantasies and wet dreams of regime-change enthusiasts.

