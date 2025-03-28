Share

I have been running Murry Hunter Substack for 5 years next month. From Muhyiddin, to Ismail Sabri, and now Anwar Ibrahim, as prime ministers of Malaysia, I have reported as unbiased as I can. I operated throughout the Covid era. I have always tried to give you the truth about those issues.

Unfortunately, my predictions turned out to be true in most cases. I received great flak because of this, and still face all sorts of SLAP actions. In the latest saga, an attack from an unknown source has rendered my notebook unusable.

Trusted experts who look after my computer are unable to rectify the multiple problems. I cannot avoid buying a new notebook and setup to continue what I have been doing.

For 4 years my work on Substack had been a labour of love, as were my columns in Malaysia. These were taken from me. Early this year, 25 subscribers donated some funds. It was a welcomed gesture, which motivated me and greatly appreciated.

My work has been mostly a labour of love. But now I need assistance to buy a new notebook, so I can continue the journey and provide you with the best insights I can give.

If you have appreciated what I have done, please assist me with being able to continue my work. I need to replace my notebook and reconfigure it. For me working basically out of the passion for a better Malaysia, has been mostly financed by myself.

I need your support now.

When I get back up, I intend to continue with situational reporting – economics, social issues, the current politics, and helping those in trouble with the system.

There are very few people who can do that about Malaysia now. Most have either left us, or been silenced. As you know, my Substack has been blocked in Malaysia for at least two years continuously now. I have been threatened with both civil and criminal action.

If you still want freedom of the press in Malaysia, please support me. You can do that through the Substack app by becoming a paid subscriber.

Now, there aren’t many who can take my place.

If I am able to get back online, I sincerely look forward to serving you longer.

I thank you for reading me over the last five years.

Murray

