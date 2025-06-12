Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
1hEdited

What sort of system you ask tthis is, Murray? Allow me to elucidate with precision: this is the very framework that you, Miriam Mokhtar, P. Ramasamy, Hindraf, the DAP, the Teoh Beng Hock family, Ambiga Sreenevasan, Cynthia Gabriel, Maria Chin Abdullah, Elizabeth Wong, Teresa Kok, Hannah Yeoh, the Malaysian Bar, and others of your ilk fervently championed.

Through a campaign buttressed by mendacity and the backing of foreign entities such as the National Endowment for Democracy, you succeeded in upending one of the most exemplary and prosperous governments in the world, a government that delivered unparalleled prosperity to its people, particularly the Malay and other communities of color.

This success, it seems, was an affront to Western sensibilities, unable to tolerate the ascendancy of a non-Western nation. Yet, in your triumph, you have sown the seeds of instability, handed to you on a silver platter. Heed this caution: be wary of what you desire in the future, as with Anwar Ibrahim’s rise, your wishes may once again materialize, perhaps to your detriment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture