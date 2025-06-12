Share

Reliable sources confirmed that Yussoff Rawther, acquitted on drug trafficking and firearms charges in the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday was housed on death row during his remand period in Sungai Buloh prison.

Yussoff Rather should have been housed in the remand section reserved for those detained without bail awaiting trial. However, in Yussoff’s case his was remanded in the harshest section of the prison death row.

Death row is a section of the Sungai Buloh prison that is reserved for those convicted of a crime and awaiting to be put to death. In normal circumstances, inmates on death row are not allowed any time outside their cells for exercise and have their meals in their cells. They are in solitary confinement, and allowed very few visitors.

International group like Amnesty Internation have usually described death row as a cruel and inhuman punishment. This would especially be the case for an inmate like Yusoff Rawther, who has not been convicted of any crime. Effectively, Yusoff underwent nine months of continuous psychological torture by the authorities, which showed during his impromptu press conference with his lawyer Rafique Rashid after his acquittal yesterday.

The question is why was Yusoff Rather put under such torturous conditions during his remand? What was the purpose of this punishment? The Commissioner General of the Malaysian Prison Department Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak must be asked these questions.

In Malaysia the situation exists where convicted felon and former prime minister Najib Razak is serving his sentence in VVIP conditions, while Yusoff Rawther, who has not been convicted of any crime is incarcerated on death row. What sort of prison system is this?

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: