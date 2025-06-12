Reliable sources confirmed that Yussoff Rawther, acquitted on drug trafficking and firearms charges in the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday was housed on death row during his remand period in Sungai Buloh prison.
Yussoff Rather should have been housed in the remand section reserved for those detained without bail awaiting trial. However, in Yussoff’s case his was remanded in the harshest section of the prison death row.
Death row is a section of the Sungai Buloh prison that is reserved for those convicted of a crime and awaiting to be put to death. In normal circumstances, inmates on death row are not allowed any time outside their cells for exercise and have their meals in their cells. They are in solitary confinement, and allowed very few visitors.
International group like Amnesty Internation have usually described death row as a cruel and inhuman punishment. This would especially be the case for an inmate like Yusoff Rawther, who has not been convicted of any crime. Effectively, Yusoff underwent nine months of continuous psychological torture by the authorities, which showed during his impromptu press conference with his lawyer Rafique Rashid after his acquittal yesterday.
The question is why was Yusoff Rather put under such torturous conditions during his remand? What was the purpose of this punishment? The Commissioner General of the Malaysian Prison Department Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak must be asked these questions.
In Malaysia the situation exists where convicted felon and former prime minister Najib Razak is serving his sentence in VVIP conditions, while Yusoff Rawther, who has not been convicted of any crime is incarcerated on death row. What sort of prison system is this?
Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.
Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter
Subscribe Below:
What sort of system you ask tthis is, Murray? Allow me to elucidate with precision: this is the very framework that you, Miriam Mokhtar, P. Ramasamy, Hindraf, the DAP, the Teoh Beng Hock family, Ambiga Sreenevasan, Cynthia Gabriel, Maria Chin Abdullah, Elizabeth Wong, Teresa Kok, Hannah Yeoh, the Malaysian Bar, and others of your ilk fervently championed.
Through a campaign buttressed by mendacity and the backing of foreign entities such as the National Endowment for Democracy, you succeeded in upending one of the most exemplary and prosperous governments in the world, a government that delivered unparalleled prosperity to its people, particularly the Malay and other communities of color.
This success, it seems, was an affront to Western sensibilities, unable to tolerate the ascendancy of a non-Western nation. Yet, in your triumph, you have sown the seeds of instability, handed to you on a silver platter. Heed this caution: be wary of what you desire in the future, as with Anwar Ibrahim’s rise, your wishes may once again materialize, perhaps to your detriment.