It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that the criminal charges against Yusoff Rawther—relating to alleged possession of drugs and imitation firearms—were unlikely to stand in a court of law.

Yesterday, the presiding judge dismissed the prosecution’s case on the grounds of insufficient prima facie evidence. This decision effectively acquitted Yusoff without his defence even being called.

I was at the court complex during the proceedings, though I could not witness them firsthand due to extraordinary security measures implemented by both the police and court security. I shared with members of the media present that the complex resembled a high-security prison, given the scale of the enforcement presence.

Later in the day, as I made my way to attend a meeting with residents of Batu Empat in Sungei Jawa, Klang, I received the welcome news: Yusoff had been freed. The judge ruled that the prosecution failed to establish a case worth answering.

To me, the charges appeared politically motivated—possibly involving planted evidence intended to derail Yusoff’s pursuit of justice and his allegations of sexual misconduct against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, under whom he once served as an aide.

While I cannot speak for how the prosecution internally assessed the strength or motivation behind the charges, it’s a known fact that prosecutors must act based on available reports and evidence, regardless of their origin.

But today, Yusoff is a free man. Congratulations are in order—not just for his legal team, particularly his lawyer Rafiq, who argued his innocence with conviction—but for Yusoff himself, for believing in the strength of truth and justice. I was there with fellow Urimai members to offer moral support to him and his family.

Outside the court complex, hundreds had gathered—showing that Yusoff was not alone in his battle against what many believe to be an abuse of state power. Their presence was a powerful reminder that public trust in the judicial system remains one of the last hopes for ordinary citizens facing institutional injustice.

Let us not forget that Yusoff spent several months incarcerated in the non-bailable Sungei Buloh prison while awaiting trial. His release is a vindication, but the emotional and physical toll of the ordeal should not be underestimated.

Unless there is an appeal by the prosecution, Yusoff is now free to continue pursuing his civil suit against Anwar Ibrahim for alleged sexual misconduct during Anwar’s time in the opposition. While the Court of Appeal may impose a temporary stay on proceedings, the broader pursuit of truth and justice is far from over.

Meanwhile, Anwar may continue to rely on the comforts of office and the notion of political immunity. But public accountability, like truth, has a stubborn way of resurfacing—regardless of the corridors of power.

