Pada 19 Julai 2023, Mahkamah Tinggi Kota Kinabalu mencatatkan kemenangan bersejarah untuk tiga bekas murid SMK Taun Gusi, Sabah. Mereka saman bekas cikgu Bahasa Inggeris kerana tidak hadir selama 7 bulan! Sekarang, hampir 11 bulan kemudian, plaintif Rusiah Sabdarin, Nur Natasha Allisya Hamali, dan Calvina Angayung berkongsi pengalaman perit mereka. Trauma, tekanan dari sekolah, rakan sekelas, netizen, dan keluarga — ini baru permulaan! Nantikan pendedahan Kempen Tiada Guru minggu depan! Lebih banyak maklumat penting akan didedahkan yang belum pernah dilaporkan media! Layari laman web kami https://tiada.guru/ untuk mengetahui kempen kami lebih lanjut.
On 19 July 2023, the Kota Kinabalu High Court recorded a historic victory for three former students of SMK Taun Gusi, Sabah. They sued the former English teacher for being absent for 7 months! 😱 Now, almost 11 months later, plaintiffs Rusiah Sabdarin, Nur Natasha Allisya Hamali, and Calvina Angayung share their painful experiences. Trauma, pressure from school, classmates, netizens, and family - this is just the beginning! 🔍 Look forward to the unveiling of the No Teacher Campaign next week! More important information will be revealed that has never been reported by the media! 📢 Visit our website https://tiada.guru / to find out more about our campaign.
