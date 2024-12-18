Anwar Ibrahim had a “golden opportunity” to discuss the return of Malaysian territory.

Land much larger in size than Batu Puteh is locked away from Malaysia by a border fence built by one of Shahidan Kassim’s companies back in the 1990s. The Malaysian Royal Malaysian Army, together with their Thai counterparts and the Malaysian Survey Department examined the border between Padang Besar and Dannok back in 2020.

Lost Malaysian territory for over 30kms just like above.

Malaysian territory ‘given away’ to Thailand is many times the size of Batu Puteh.

Anwar Ibrahim’s recent meeting with Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra failed to take up the opportunity to negotiate the return of the land to Malaysia. This is unsettling in the light of the seriousness Anwar considers the Batu Puteh situation.

The Malaysian-Thai border fence between Bukit Kayu Hitam and Padang Besar has been built approximately 2-6 metres away from the Thai-Malaysia border markers. This 30 kilometre stretch of border fencing cedes off somewhere between 6 and 12 Ha of land to Thailand.

The Malaysian Department of Survey and Mapping (JUPM) inspected the area around 2021. Since then, there have been no changes to the demarcations or fencing.

The border fence was built between 1995 and 1996 when Shahidan Kasim was the Menteri Besar of Perlis and Mahathir Mohamed was prime minister. Both men have personally inspected this fence.

This possible Malaysian land is either empty or used for market gardening on the Thai side. There are also some makeshift Thai temples along the fence.

In prime minister Anwar Ibrahim in his Merdeka Day speech described the mishandling of the Batu Puteh issue as a form of betrayal to the nation. The land along the Malaysia-Thai border is larger than Pulau Batu Putih, or Pedra Branca, as the Singaporeans call it.

The area in question along the border above.

Anwar must seek the return of land that is Malaysian sovereign territory to the nation. By Anwar’s own definition this is treachery not to do so. This could be the first issue Anwar could seek advice from Thaksin Shinawatra about.

