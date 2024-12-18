Anwar failing to renegotiate the return of Malaysian territory is treachery, according to his own definition
Malaysian territory in Thai hands many times larger than Batu Puteh
Anwar Ibrahim had a “golden opportunity” to discuss the return of Malaysian territory.
Land much larger in size than Batu Puteh is locked away from Malaysia by a border fence built by one of Shahidan Kassim’s companies back in the 1990s. The Malaysian Royal Malaysian Army, together with their Thai counterparts and the Malaysian Survey Department examined the border between Padang Besar and Dannok back in 2020.
Lost Malaysian territory for over 30kms just like above.
Malaysian territory ‘given away’ to Thailand is many times the size of Batu Puteh.
Anwar Ibrahim’s recent meeting with Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra failed to take up the opportunity to negotiate the return of the land to Malaysia. This is unsettling in the light of the seriousness Anwar considers the Batu Puteh situation.
The Malaysian-Thai border fence between Bukit Kayu Hitam and Padang Besar has been built approximately 2-6 metres away from the Thai-Malaysia border markers. This 30 kilometre stretch of border fencing cedes off somewhere between 6 and 12 Ha of land to Thailand.
The Malaysian Department of Survey and Mapping (JUPM) inspected the area around 2021. Since then, there have been no changes to the demarcations or fencing.
The border fence was built between 1995 and 1996 when Shahidan Kasim was the Menteri Besar of Perlis and Mahathir Mohamed was prime minister. Both men have personally inspected this fence.
This possible Malaysian land is either empty or used for market gardening on the Thai side. There are also some makeshift Thai temples along the fence.
In prime minister Anwar Ibrahim in his Merdeka Day speech described the mishandling of the Batu Puteh issue as a form of betrayal to the nation. The land along the Malaysia-Thai border is larger than Pulau Batu Putih, or Pedra Branca, as the Singaporeans call it.
The area in question along the border above.
Anwar must seek the return of land that is Malaysian sovereign territory to the nation. By Anwar’s own definition this is treachery not to do so. This could be the first issue Anwar could seek advice from Thaksin Shinawatra about.
Subscribe Below:
The fact of colonial drawing of borders in their colonies the world over has to be dealt with by all former colonies whose borders are disputed. They can't have your cake and eat it too.
If you support another similar situation elsewhere on the basis of religious affiliations and doctrines, then you seal your own fate domestically. Kashmir and Palestine are but two great examples of the point. Both for different reasons.
Kashmir is an ancient Hindu Kingdom. Following the expulsion of the Pandits (Hindus) and Sikhs by Muslim migrant landless peasants from Pakistan (also part of the undivided India), over the years, Pakistan sought to legitimise its claims (in breach of international law) to Kashmir. Their reasoning was on grounds of religion. Hindusm unfortunately for Pakistan's claims predates Islam by several millenium. So the issue of conquest and title to land througgh force oof arms remains illegal.
Maharajah Hari Singh's (A Hindu) principality of Jammu and Kashmir became the cause celebre of Muslims in Pakistan and the world over. This complicated and overshadowed the other problem, a more just cause, called Palestine.
In Palestine, the Jews, a religious cult, claimed rights to that block of land on a "promise from God". Tolerance of that fiction on religious grounds legitimised Pakistan's own existence and its claims to all of Kashmir, including the the two thirds they could not conquer through an invasion in 1948.
That invasion by Pakistani forces disguised as a peasant army was directed by Britain and its officers stationed in Pakistan. They were led by Major William Brown along with the Gilgit Scouts, aimed at overthrowing the rule of the Dogra dynasty of Kashmir.
The operation was launched shortly after the independence of Pakistan. By 1 November, Gilgit-Baltistan had been annexed from the Dogra dynasty, and was made part of Pakistan after a brief provisional government. Inspite of strenous denials Field Marshall Claude Auchinlek was found to have been the man who with the full knowledge of the British government and the crown led the invasion of Kashmir.
Oddly enough the Saudi's and other Gulf emirate states today acknowledge Kashmir as being an integral part of India.
The discovery of secret documents hidden by the Nehru clan for 7 decades which led to the implementation of article 370 of the Indian constitution by the BJP governtment in India, clearly shows how post independence rulers of the sub continent and elsewhere like Nehru and Jinnah (appointed and approved of by their colonial masters) were instruments in advancing the colonial plan for rule by stealth of their former colonies after independence.
The other glaring breach of international law and a distortion of history comes in the form of Palestine. Today it is a European colony of mainly Europeans discards whose claim to Palestine comes from a fiction called Zion (a place thats long existed in Maharashtra in Mumbai called Zion a rashtra (or the land of Zion).
Palestine today "recognized" as Israel was created immediately following World War II in the post colonial era where mutli lateral bodies like the UN was wholly controlled by Europeans and the US. China to its credit at the time of the creation of Israel abstained from the vote at the UN.
Palestinians although largely Arab and Muslim has always been a secular people. The oldest church in the world in Christianity was bombed to smitherines by Israel 2 years ago in an effort to demolish any signs scularism existed there.
The Arabs cashed in on the Palestinian problem and enriched themselves at the expense of the Palstinians. They divided a desperate people along religious, political and sectarian lines thus weakening their cause. Shia, Alawite Ahamdia, Hashemite versus Sunni. But this is now changing with a new breed of Arab and Muslim rulers emerging from the rubble.
Till we come to terms with history and the deception and treacherey of our own rulers (like the Sultan of Johor's family cedeing Singapore to the British then to the Lee family) the Johor sultanate and other post colonial rulers, acting as agents of the British, French, Dutch, Belgians, Italians, Spaniards, Portuguese and Germans , makes sure we cannot solve such otherwise simple matters as our regional territorial disputes.
Note: the British and South East Asian Chinese attempts to grab Sarawak and Sabah by claiming Malaysia's authority over these states has waned through betrayals and non performance over the years. So too by these standards has Britains and other European states betrayed their former colonies by failing to make good on their plunder and damage for centuries. Yet the cause of Sabah and Sarawak is run by the sister of a fomer British PM with connections to the White Rajah's of Sarawak. Yet they seem blind to their own culpability in this mess.
None of Britain and those other nations that spawn these spurious theories and support the locals who advance sedition on their behalf for an independent Sarawak and Sabah will take on the plight of the Palestinians. For justice if the West understands the meaning of it, Palestine remains the bloodiest, most cruel and unlawful conflict on the earth resulting in th dispossession of a people and the appropriation of their land to the benefit of their fomer colonial rulers.
Anwar must bide his time. Rome wasn't built in a day. The truth will emerge sooner than later wth the tectonic change today in international relations.
No more do the Europeans and Americans (and their agents in Australia or New Zealand or Canada) have the power they once weilded over the rest of the world or the natives whose lands they forcefully occupy today.
Each of these white settler nations live on a knife's edge forcing them to support Israel knowing fully well that when the lie and fiction of Israel's legitimacy is extinguished, the end will relagate these white settler nations to the status of illegal occupiers of other people's lands.
Already New Zealand and Australia are smoking whilst Israel burns.
" The border fence was built between 1995 and 1996 when Shahidan Kasim was the Menteri Besar of Perlis and Mahathir Mohamed was prime minister. Both men have personally inspected this fence."
Siapa perlu jawab.